140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1880: We have not full and official returns from all the precincts in the county on the vote for county seat, but present below what we get, some from official, others from unofficial sources:
Buena Vista: 1,098
Nathrop: 851
Salida: 158
Granite: 73
According to the above it appears that Buena Vista received 1,098 votes to 1,082 votes for all other points, or a majority over all of 16. If it is allowed to stand so, Buena Vista will be the county seat, but if a contest is made on account of the 150 or 200 illegal votes cast at Buena Vista, then the end is not yet.
Confound the county seat; it ain’t worth anything anyhow.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 5, 1920: The explosion of a gasoline stove in Sam Axford’s bicycle shop on Second Street, opposite the Elks’ Home, caused a fire Saturday which destroyed $300 worth of supplies and threatened to the building.
The contents of the storeroom were ruined by heat or smoke.
The fire department checked the blaze before it has seriously damaged the building.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 1, 1945: The rabbit breeders of Salida and vicinity have organized the Mount Shavano Rabbit Breeders’ association to encourage breeding.
A rabbit show will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Cooperative Store on G street to which the public is invited. There is no admission charge.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1970: Don Soden of Cotopaxi is hopeful that the 63-inch horns from the elk he killed this season will make the Boone and Crockett record book.
The elk, a Royal to say the least, had a “club” on one side, which, with its nubbins, may be counted as 15 on one side and seven points on the other.
Soden was hunting in the Sangre de Cristo range above Howard the third day of the season when he made his kill with one shot in the neck.
To transport the bull, (estimated by some to weigh from 1,000 to 1,110 pounds, Don and his brother Bill skinned and quartered the animal in the mountains.
Loading two quarters on two horses, Don carried the horns out on his back.
“We almost killed those horses, the brothers said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 7, 1995: The future of Christmas Mountain, a tradition in Salida for years, may be in jeopardy, according to City Councilman John Bayuk.
Bayuk expressed concern at Monday’s meeting of Salida City Council.
He said he is disappointed at the lack of volunteer efforts to light the majestic mountain during the yuletide season. Bayuk said “The same people have to do it year after year, we need more volunteers.
Bayuk also stated the Parade of Lights suffered from apathy on the part of volunteers. Even after announcing the need for volunteers on KVRH, Bayuk said there had been little response, adding no one was interested in helping with the parade this season.
At this point, fellow councilman Floyd Cummins called Bayuk’s contentions false. He said, “The same people who do it every year will do it again.”
