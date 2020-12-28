140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 25, 1880: A letter was received by one of our mechanics from one of the most prominent grocery firms of Cincinnati indicating their intention to erect two buildings immediately after the holidays in Maysville.
One 100x25 feet, two stories high, the other 80x25 feet, one story high, for a store house. The buildings will be first-class, and the parties will put in such a stock as will place Maysville at the head of the wholesale grocery markets this side of Denver.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 31, 1920: An increase of 300 Christmas packages over last year was the record that was made by the Salida post office in December, according to Postmaster Buchanan, who says it was the biggest Christmas in the history of the post office.
The incoming mail also was unusually heavy. Eight wagon loads of Christmas presents were delivered on the Wednesday before Christmas, ten on Thursday and eight on Friday, while six were delivered on Christmas and five on the Monday following. Three wagon loads arrived late and were delivered Tuesday and two on Wednesday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 29, 1945: When the Salida Flying club started to secure an airport for Salida, it was thought that about $20,000 would do the job. Since the campaign started it has been learned that the United States Department of Commerce under Secretary Henry Wallace, has listed Salida as one of the most important towns in Colorado from an aviation standpoint, and has recommended that one half million dollars be spent here. Of this the city will have to spend $100,000, the state a similar amount, and the federal government the balance.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 29, 1970: Brochures lauding the Salida area’s natural beauty, climate and economy were mailed Monday to 500 businesses across the country. A cover letter urges, “Come where the surroundings are beautiful, where the work force is stable, and life is enjoyable.”
The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce is mailing the cover letter and pamphlet designed by the Public Service Company of Colorado’s area development department in Denver.
The list of businesses comes from Dunn-Bradstreet Reference Co. It consists of soft goods, electronics and computer industries, says Phil Noll, the chairman of the industrial development committee of the Chamber of Commerce.
Any business responding will be asked to visit in Salida with members of Noll’s committee and the investors’ group, a standing committee of the chamber.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 28, 1995: Volunteers at United Methodist Church fed 350 people at the 12th annual community Christmas dinner.
Turkey, dressing and other traditional items were served to everyone who visited the church. The dinner was served in United Methodist’s recently completed Century Hall.
The church provided the meals free of charge.
“Elf” Rochelle Wall of Repeat Boutique was on hand to make some 40 deliveries throughout the city to those who were unable to come to the church in person.
Salida attorney Bob Rush, originator of the dinner, decided years ago that, “Salida should really have a place where people can go to eat and have fellowship with their fellow man.
“That is really what Christmas is about.”
