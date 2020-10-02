140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1880: We learn from a reliable source that the Denver and Rio Grande have decided to erect a round house with six stalls at this place.
This would seem to indicate that Salida will be the end of a division, and if so it will have a very important bearing on the future of our town.
The junction of the Gunnison extension with the main line from Pueblo to Leadville at Salida will always make this place of more or less importance, and it will also have the effect of bringing it prominently before the traveling public and wholesale houses throughout the country.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 1, 1920: The men at the Salida Granite quarry are rejoicing over the return of Mrs. S. Bergstrand, who was in the D. & R.G. hospital in Salida for a week.
From the looks of the crowd she said that apparently she returned just in time to keep them from going to the hospital themselves.
Mr. Bergstrand is good at getting a gang of men to work, but his cooking has won him no medals from the gang.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 1, 1945: Five State penitentiary guards, Chief of Police Julius Masters, Undersheriff Charles Subry and Courtesy Patrolman Carl Dowell scoured the mountains north of Salida all day Sunday, in search of Edward Robert Kane, who escaped from the penitentiary at Cañon City at 5 o’clock Sunday morning.
While the police were searching a freight train at 9:40 o’clock Sunday morning, another train arrived. A man was seen jumping off the train and darting into the mountains. A search of several hours failed to locate him.
The penitentiary guards said the man’s description did not fit Kane but the police wanted to know why the man was hiding.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1970: Phone bills may go up 75 or 80¢ a month, but long distance rates will go down, if a request by Mountain Bell officials for an increase in telephone rates in Colorado is approved, says Clint Kreutzer, local manager for the phone company.
The filing for a rate increase asks that the higher rates go into effect Nov. 1, before the legal notice requirement is met.
The company also asked that areas like Salida not having direct distance dialing be allowed to use that lower rate structure instead of the higher rates charged for operator-placed calls.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1995: After seven hours and 33 minutes of deliberation Friday, a jury of seven men and five women found Jeremy Denison guilty on all four of the charges he faced.
The jury’s findings: guilty of murder in the first degree, guilty of felony murder, guilty of aggravated robbery and guilty of unlawful sale and distribution of marijuana.
Denison will be sent to a state correctional institution, where he will serve two consecutive life sentences without the chance for parole in the two murder charges, and four years on the marijuana charge, eligible for parole in three years. No sentence was imposed for the robbery charge, which was merged with the two murder charges.
