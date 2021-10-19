140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 22, 1881: It was given out a few days before that on Tuesday night of this week there would be a dance in Hunts building, and that at that time an organization for entertainment during the winter would be affected.
When Tuesday night came there was a large attendance, there being at least 40 ladies and more than that many gentlemen.
It was thought best to meet at some other time for organization, and accordingly it was agreed to have a meeting at the Hawkins Hotel this evening for the purpose mentioned.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 25, 1921: Michael Wendling was handling a large piece of granite at the Columbine quarry Sunday morning when it slipped and mashed the middle finger of his right hand.
He came to Salida and received medical attention but it will be several weeks before he will have use of the finger.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 16, 1946: Ten surviving leaders of Adolf Hitler’s third reich died on the gallows in the chill, dark hours after midnight today, but Hermann Goering, eleventh Nazi condemned to pay with his life for crimes against the world, cheated the noose by taking poison.
A three-man U.S. Army board opened an investigation today of how Goering managed to cheat the hangman while under a guard who was charged with never taking his eyes off the prisoner.
Goering would have been the first of the condemned to hang.
Less than two hours before Goering was scheduled to lead the band of surviving Nazi leaders to the improvised gallows erected in the Nuremberg prison gymnasium, a security guard heard the prisoner make a “strange noise.”
The cell was instantly opened and Goering was found dead, a crushed vial of potassium cyanide between his teeth.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 18, 1971: As a growing crowd of Salidans watched anxiously Saturday afternoon from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. near Fifth and F streets, Bruce Allen Hamby, 21, of 141½ W. First St., perched for over an hour at the top of the microwave tower situated on the roof of the telephone company building about a hundred feet from the pavement.
Police had contacted him at home in connection with an alleged family squabble with his wife shortly before the telephone company called the sheriff’s office at 1:30 p.m. to report that Hamby was on the tower.
He voluntarily came down about 2:30 p.m. after a drenching rainfall.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1996: Two Salida Boy Scouts will help represent southeastern Colorado in the Boy Scout National Jamboree next August at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia.
Justin Early of Troop 60 and T. J. Quinnell of Troop 62 plan to attend the Jamboree, which is held every four years, bringing together scouts from across the country.
Fewer than 100 scouts are selected to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.