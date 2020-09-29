140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1880: An individual somewhat the worse for wear recently entered one of our stores and enquired, “What sort of a d____d town is this anyway?” at the same time informing the proprietor that as he was passing a saloon – just around the corner a man came out and placing a revolver against his head blazed away tearing a forty-five calibre hole through his hat, but fortunately missing the head inside.
They went in and took a drink and called it square.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 1, 1920: A street duel with pistols was held on Second Street near E street Wednesday, between Fred Watson and Charles Frazee, both of Garfield. None of the shots took effect, but Watson is in the D. & R.G. hospital with a fracture of the skull.
Bad blood existed between the men for several weeks.
The men met on First street Tuesday and after a brief conversation, they went up to Second street, where the quarrel became warmer.
Frazee says Watson drew a gun and that he pulled his gun and rapped Watson over the head with it. Watson, wheeled round, according to the story obtained by police, and, half dazed, he fired two shots at Frazee. Watson then fled to Parker’s office and later was taken to the D. & R.G. hospital.
After the shooting Marshal Blunkall searched Watson’s car and found two quarts of white mule. He confiscated the booze and the car.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 28, 1945: When John S. Hammond, Rio Grande fireman, stepped off the engine of a freight train at 10:50 o’clock Wednesday night, after making a trip from Minturn, he was met by a reception committee, composed of two F.B.I. officers, Under Sheriff Charles Subry and Courtesy patrolman Carl Dowell.
“I have been expecting this,” said Hammond, when told he was under arrest. He was taken to the court house where he was quizzed until early Friday morning. Undersheriff Subry says Hammond made a clean breast of his past, and readily admitted he had posed as an army major and sometimes as a lieutenant colonel, and that while all dolled up as a brass hat, he cashed a check for $150 and another for $200 at Colorado Springs banks, left one hotel in Denver owing a bill of $96 and cashed a check for $25 at another.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 30, 1970: Laurie Everett, 21, Miss Sangre de Cristo Electric, was named Miss Colorado Rural Electric Tuesday night at the annual meeting of the state’s consumer-owned associations in Steamboat Springs.
She will receive a scholarship, a wardrobe and the right to represent Colorado in the national competition in Dallas next February. Miss Everett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Everett of Sand Park, was chosen from a field of five contestants.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 29, 1995: The public is invited to a free dedication of the Steam Plant Sculpture Park on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
The sculpture park is immediately west of the Steam Plant at Sackett and G streets.
Terry Barkett and Bernice Strawn are responsible for the design and implementation of the sculpture park, which has been in the works for three years. Conceived as a space accessible to the disabled and visually impaired, the park was funded by a grant from the Gates Foundation.
