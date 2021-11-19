140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1881: Some fast young girls who were refused accommodations at the Hawkins hotel some nights ago secured rooms at the Mix house.
They had not been in their new quarters long when the landlady discovered some youths of the male persuasion endeavoring to effect an entrance to the room occupied by the girls by the ladder and window line.
The whole mob was immediately turned out.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 18, 1921: City Fireman H. Murray narrowly escaped with his life Saturday evening after he fell through the second floor of the Stancato warehouse into the burning building. W. I. Britton and “Brownie” Wickers of the fire department saw the floor give way with Murray.
They jumped to the ground and beat down a door through which they dragged him to safety.
A pile of hay in the warehouse in the rear of the Stancato store took fire from an undiscovered cause.
The firemen were working on the second floor, playing the hose through a manhole, when the floor gave away. The fire was soon under control.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 23, 1946: What do you call them when they come nearly every night, take possession of the place, play the jukebox and romp around? That is, if they don’t take anything away or break anything.
That’s what they want to know at Jenny’s Place, popular cafe on Highway 50.
They break no windows, force no doors. The place is locked up each night and it’s locked when the proprietor, Miss Jenny Carrochia, arrives in the morning.
Neighbors say it might be the Seven Dwarfs, or it might be goons. Children say it might be fairies.
Whatever they are, they have been visiting the cafe for the last 10 days, missing only two nights.
Sheriff Emmett Shewalter was called in to investigate but he got no further than anybody else.
There are no fingerprints, no angelic incense or sulfurous fumes.
Remembering it’s only 30 days till Christmas, the sheriff examined the chimney.
It’s evident he believes there is a Santa Claus.
Jenny thinks Santa Claus has a key to the front door.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1971: The airport expansion program at Salida’s Harriet Alexander Field continues with broader service planned in the near future.
A 60-by-120-foot hangar, the largest structure on the field, has been topped out.
All which remains is the hanging of the large doors.
The hangar, which cost in the neighborhood of $20,000, is a full cantilever structure with steel frame and steel walls and doors.
Floor is a concrete pad. It has a 10 plane capacity.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1996: The Arkansas River could be the site of artists Christo and Jeanne Claude’s efforts at the end of the century.
Christo and his wife Jeanne Claude are known internationally for large-scale artworks set on landscapes.
The duo was in town last week to talk to representatives from area agencies with an interest in managing the Arkansas River, wildlife and surrounding land.
Several dates for the project are under discussion, but late 1999 is the most likely possibility.
For those not already familiar with the artists’ work, the project may be difficult to imagine.
Fabric panels are proposed to be suspended, horizontally, above the surface of the Arkansas River.
The length of the fabric will run for five to seven miles, according to Anita Northwood, Heart of the Rockies Chamber director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.