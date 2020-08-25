140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1880: Deer canon up Mamma mountain, is attracting considerable attention in camp from the discoveries that are being made there of fine mineral. The latest are a group of three owned by Mr. Isaacson of Alpine, the first of which, the Dilla Boyd, although but a prospect, shows good indications. With only eight feet of workings she shows good galena.
Chicago, another of the group, has been worked but carries galena from the surface and has fine indications. Dexter, the last of the three is down only six feet, yet carries considerable gold. No assays have been made, the owners being satisfied with the showing already made.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 24, 1920: The grading of the Monarch pass road will be completed by October 10, declares W.M. Jeffrey, government engineer, who was a Salida visitor yesterday. He came down with his wife and baby to spend the day.
Mr. Jeffrey says the road will be passable after October 10, but the permanent surfacing will not begin until next year. The road on the other side of the pass is nearly completed, only a few thousand of dollars worth of work remaining to be done. Cars are now going over the pass using the old roads for the most part. The going is rough, but the cars are getting over without mishaps.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 25, 1945: The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima impregnated the earth with “radio-activity” or ultra violet death rays which fatally burned 30,000 victims during the first two weeks following its explosion,” Japanese broadcasts said today.
Radio Tokyo described Hiroshima as “a city of death.” Ninety percent of its houses in which 250,000 had lived were “instantly crushed.”
Now it is peopled by a “ghost parade” – the living doomed to die of radioactivity burns.
Experts on Japanese propaganda suggested that the Japanese may be attempting to capitalize on the horror of atomic bombing in an effort to win sympathy from their conquerors.
They pointed out that no less an authority than Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the leaders in the development of the bomb, had announced there was practically no radioactivity from a test explosion of an atomic bomb in New Mexico.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1970: “Up against the wall, male chauvinist pig!” chant Women’s Libs:
Many people did not understand it. Others were offended. But some American women took protest to the streets today, searching in varied ways for “rights” they feel they have been denied them.
Though strike coordinator Betty Friedan said the strike should include any woman “who has ever felt she is not quite a first-class citizen because she is female,” there were some lady naysayers.
A St. Louis businesswoman, Jean Cordes, moved to turn strike day into “Be Nice to a Man Day,” because she feared a “male backlash that is certain to result from their tirades.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 23, 1995: A life-long dream is coming true for Dr. Mike and Terry Barkett. Finally they have their winery!
Ann and Jim Seewald, one of the first couples to establish a winery were at the Barketts’ Mountain Spirit Winery, Ltd., at 15750 CR 220 Sunday discussing the wine business and offering advice on placement of equipment and other elements – things the Seewalds learned the hard way, through experience.
The Barketts are the only employees of Mountain Spirit Winery, Ltd. However their son, Darren, is expected to help out with the arrival of the first grapes.
