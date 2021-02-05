140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 5, 1881: Geo. L. Smith, county superintendent of schools, dropped in to see us this week. He has been visiting the schools in the county, for the past two weeks and reports some very good and some very much neglected on the part of the teachers.
The Poncha school is one that has no order, and he has notified the directors that he would have to revoke the certificate if not looked after by the time of his next visit.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 8, 1921: Salida has been trying all winter to ape the weather of Southern California, to make it as realistic as possible, the weather man rocked the earth at 11:30 o’clock Saturday night.
It was the first tremor ever felt in Salida and proved quite a novelty and an interesting topic of discussion.
Many people were awakened when their beds rocked and some who were sitting down in their homes felt the house move and heard the rattle of glassware and Chinaware.
It appeared to be more severe at Monarch where the tremor stopped the clocks. At the Hayes ranch, near Mount Princeton, it awakened the sleepers and rattled the Chinaware.
No damage was done at any place.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 5, 1946: A request that the city lease Alpine Park, on upper F street for the erection of a memorial building, was presented to the city council last night by a committee, composed of Harold R. Koster of the American Legion, Robert O’Haver of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Gene Skull and Dr. L.E. Thompson.
They stated to the council that they are considering several plans for raising funds for the building. One plan under consideration is to sell building bonds to the public. They said they were not expecting to ask the City of Salida for any funds.
City Attorney W.S. Rush was instructed to advise the council whether such a lease can be made on park property.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 29, 1971: The Chaffee County Health Planning Council Thursday night approved tentative plans of King enterprises, a Colorado Springs firm to build a 60-bed nursing home here.
The statement of approval will be forwarded to the division of hospitals and nursing homes of the State Health Planning Office, which will act on the recommendation.
The state office may issue a certificate of need, good for 90 days, to King Enterprises to begin construction of a nursing home in Salida.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 6, 1996: A 35-year old Victor man was pulled dead from the snow in the Lost Lake area southwest of Cottonwood Pass Sunday afternoon, after an avalanche engulfed the snowmobile he was riding Saturday.
Daniel Orr Colt was found buried in 6 feet, 2 inches of snow at 2:58 p.m. Sunday by search dogs brought to the scene by the ski patrol for Copper Mountain Resort.
The avalanche measured 300 to 400 yards across at its widest point and was 10 to 12 feet deep in areas.
Colt left the groomed trails after convincing his wife that it was safe to do so, as they snowmobiled the area at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
His wife searched for him for about 30 minuted before leaving to get help from the snowcat team which groomed the trails on the Cottonwood Pass road.
