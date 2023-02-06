140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: The wind got on another bender last night and the mercury went down rapidly.
At seven o’clock this morning it stood at fifteen degrees below zero.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 2, 1923: Second street was lined with cars Tuesday night, when a large number of farmers and their wives came in to attend the Farmers-Shop crafts reception at K of P hall.
The crowd was so large that many were unable to get in.
More than 500 people were fed at the dinner served between 5 and 8 o’clock.
It was planned to have a program in K of P hall, but the crowd was so big it was decided to adjourn to the H.B.& V hall.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 30, 1948: Mohandas K. Gandhi was assassinated today by a Hindu extremist whose act plunged India into sorrow and fear.
The 78-year-old Indian, whose people had christened him the “Great Soul of India,” died at 5:15 a.m. MST with his head cradled in the lap of his 16-year-old granddaughter Mani.
Just a half hour previous a Hindu fanatic, Ram Naturam, had pumped three bullets from a small caliber revolver into Gandhi’s frail body, emaciated by years of fasting and asceticism.
Gandhi was shot in the luxurious gardens of Birla House in the presence of 1,000 of his followers, whom he was leading to the little summer pagoda where it was his habit to make his evening devotions.
Dressed as always in his homespun, sack-like dhoti, and leaning heavily on his staff of stout wood, Gandhi was a few feet distant of the pagoda when the shots were fired.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 1, 1973: The mothers have completed their drive for the March of Dimes according to Chairman Ted Jacobs.
This year’s drive was a financial success with a total of $1,735.17.
The areas of Salida, Poncha Springs and Nathrop brought in a sum of $1,208.51.
Buena Vista turned in $526.66.
Canisters will remain in business houses to receive contributions from those who have not yet made donations.
The teenage group, directed by Mrs. Forest Miller, were unable to complete their activities due to weather conditions.
They hope to stage their march soon.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1998: Revisions to Chaffee County’s definition of home occupancy faced its latest challenge Monday in commission chambers.
The legality of the board’s decision to allow a home occupation outbuilding be a maximum of 1,500 square feet without review was questioned by a number of Mesa Antero residents.
Bud McBroom handed the board a letter signed by him and 10 of his neighbors in the Nathrop subdivision, objecting to the 1,500-square-foot size increase.
“We believe that it is improper, and could be illegal, to adopt the higher limit without a public hearing,” the letter stated.
Commissioners agreed on the outbuilding size at a meeting two weeks ago, after an earlier public hearing.
A public notice for the hearing advertised a maximum outbuilding size of 1,000 square feet, or no larger than 50 percent of the square footage of one’s home, whichever is larger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.