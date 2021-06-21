140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1881: On Thursday of this week Mr. Roller went down the river several miles in response to word sent him that a body had been seen in the river near Howard’s station.
Upon inquiry at that point and talking with the persons who had seen the supposed body he was confident that if they had seen a body it was not that of his little boy.
Mr. Roller started on his return home and as usual kept a close watch on the surface of the water and the drifts as he rode along.
When a short distance above the hot springs and about a mile below Halls Placer grounds he saw a little foot sticking out of the water and he had once instituted an investigation.
The result was that he found the body of his little boy.
The body was in good condition, being neither bruised nor torn although it had traveled about four miles from the point where it fell in the river.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 17, 1921: Miss Helen Welch, a popular Salida girl, formerly with the telephone company, who had been in Pueblo for the past year returned home Saturday. She had been selling tickets for her uncles, proprietors of the Colonial theater on Union Avenue half a block from the river. She was in the flood.
“When the first alarm came I was at the theater with my uncles. I went to my aunt’s in the Labor Temple, which is in the Board of Trustees building to notify her. The water was knee deep. The current was so strong I was knocked off my feet four times.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 27, 1946: Frank E. Gimlett, the hermit of Arbor Villa, who has become nationally known as an advocate of sound money, has returned from the East. He broadcast on the “We, The People” program when he dedicated Mount Etna at Monarch to his favorite actress and personal friend Ginger Rogers.
Washington was alert when The Hermit arrived for his customary inspection, but he surprised the solons by calling first on the U.S. Treasury.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1971: Six members of the Monarch Pass Search and Rescue Unit were taken by Ft. Carson helicopter to Mt. Shavano today to hunt for the body of a child believed killed in an airplane crash on the mountain in January.
The group, headed by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Stone of Gunnison were requested by the grandparents of the baby, Kari Lin Dial, to hunt for the body
The helicopter let the Gunnison searchers disembark on a ridge above the crash site.
The wreck was spotted Sunday by hikers and the bodies of three people were taken out Monday by officials.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1996: For the second year in a row, the team of Chris Bainbridge and Wilen Hopkins II won the FIBArk Hooligan Race.
Their boat, “Buttwieser,” was made of foam blocks and plywood, and painted like a beer can.
Powered by their matching t-shirts, they blitzed the course in 1 minute, 34 seconds.
The race course started above the old railroad building on the Arkansas river and finished at the F Street Bridge.
