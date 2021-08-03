140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 6, 1881: Robert Marshall was Cockeyed Liz’s solid man up at Mears.
She concluded to shake him and he refused to shake.
He gobbled her trunk of worldly effects.
She came to Salida and got out an attachment.
He followed her down here and corralled her at Jessie Brown’s, asked her outside and drew a revolver on her.
A bystander knocked the revolver out of his hand.
Marshall was arrested and taken before Justice Bowne, and Justice Bowne bound him over in the sum of five hundred dollars.
He swore by the great horn spoon that he would rot before he would give bail, and therefore the county jail will have the pleasure of his company until the court meets.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 5, 1921: The Salida team will play the State reformatory at Marvin park Sunday. The game will be called at 2 o’clock. Keenan will do the twirling for Salida.
Warden Capp says he has a humdinger team with some semi-pros among them and he is coming down prepared for a winning battle.
Manager Shaffer realizes the strength of the Buena Vista aggregation and is giving his team some strenuous training this week.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 6, 1946: Notice the mayor and board of aldermen have been advised by the city physician Dr. H. D. Smith, that there were two cases of infantile paralysis in Salida.
Both of these cases have been sent to Denver hospitals for treatment and it is felt that the original case was contracted in Denver.
As a precautionary measure, from this date on and until further notice the Salida swimming pool will be closed. In order to prevent the circulation of unfounded rumors, we wish the public to know that any further cases of infantile paralysis will be reported in the papers.
By order of:
F. J. Doveton, Mayor
H. D. Smith, City Physician.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 26, 1971: Two cases of apparent theft of property in cars were reported today by the sheriff’s office. Vera Tekavec, 1660 D Street, reported to authorities Friday that 10 tapes were missing from her 1964 Cadillac.
The tapes are valued at $70, the sheriff’s office said.
She reported Saturday that the vent window on her Cadillac had been sprung, and brown rim eyeglasses valued at $85 were stolen.
Tim Butala, 315 Poncho Boulevard, reported a six-volt red light had been taken Saturday from his 1953 Chevrolet station wagon parked in front of Minit Market.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1996: Herb Hinze of Piñon Hills reports seeing a meteor fall about 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 6.
The object was over the Continental Divide and fell to the left or south of Mt. Taylor.
“It disappeared while it was still high in the sky,” Hinze said. “I think it probably went behind a cloud.”
Hinze is curious to know if anyone else saw it, or if anyone wants more information on it.
