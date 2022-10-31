140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1882: It appears the Cavaliers of the road are not all wiped out in Colorado yet.
On Wednesday evening of this week two Highwaymen stopped the Aspen coach almost within sight of Leadville and relieved the passengers, seven in number, all men, of over $1,000 in cash and four gold watches and quietly rode away with the booty.
Up to date they have not been caught or heard from.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 3, 1922: While a social meeting of the strikers was in progress in Odd Fellows hall Wednesday night, a state ranger created a disturbance in the hall and narrowly escaped being manhandled.
The Salida police took charge of the ranger and advised him to stay away from the strikers and permit them to attend to the enforcement of law and order in Salida.
The hall was filled with strikers and their wives and lady friends.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 30, 1947: Salida’s sixth annual Halloween observance should get under way with a big street parade from Alpine Park Friday night about 6:30 led by the Spartan band under the direction of Mr. Dunning.
All the “Kids” in town are being urged to take part in the parade in which prizes will be awarded to the best costumes in each of twelve divisions.
A free show through the courtesy of Dick Dekker of the Salida Theater will then be run off after which treats will be given the kids as they leave the show.
A dance for the older pupils in the city will be held in the Elks home under the courtesy of the Elks Lodge.
A local orchestra will provide music for a “hop” between 8 and 11 p.m.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1972: Contributions from the American Metal Climax Foundation, Inc., were recently donated to 25 area organizations in Chaffee, Lake, Eagle and Summit counties to assist in their fund drives and activities for 1972.
Climax Molybdenum Co., a division of American Metal Climax, Inc., distributed the contributions which totaled nearly $10,000
Part of the AMAX Foundation contributions were distributed to county chapters of the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Arthritis Foundation, Colorado Heart Association, National Foundation of the March of Dimes and the National Tuberculosis Association.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1997: Fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will soon attend a new 56,000-square-foot middle school, a majority of school district R-32-J voters decided Tuesday by mail-in ballot.
Voters gave the district approval through an additional 6.55 mills, to build the proposed $7.3-million masonry-and-stucco facility east of the existing high school complex, between State and Milford streets.
