140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1880: Be it ordained by the board of trustees of the town of Salida, Chaffee county, Colorado:
That a seal, the impression of which is as follows: On the center of the seal the word “seal”. around the outside of said word, “incorporated Oct. 25, A.D. 1880,” and around the edge the words “town of Salida, Colorado,” shall be and is hereby established and declared to be the seal of the town of Salida, Colorado.
Approved November 1, 1880.
R.B. Hallock, Clerk and Recorder
J.E. McIntire, Mayor
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 12, 1920: Two women were fined $25 and costs each by Justice Poston Wednesday on a charge of shoplifting. They were Mrs. Josephine Pulichio and Mrs. Louise Scanga.
They had just left the Philbin store the previous Saturday when they were arrested by Marshal Blunkall, who suspected they had stolen several pairs of stockings.
A search of their homes resulted in the discovery of $200 worth of merchandise, the greater part of which was claimed by Salida merchants. Included in the list were a bolt of silk, silk waists, men’s and boys’ trousers and shoes.
The women paid the fine and costs were released.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 10, 1945: Robert S. Turano R.M. 3-c, and S-Sgt. John P. Turano came Tuesday to visit their mother, Mrs. Flora Turano.
The boys entered the service in 1943.
Robert participated in 36 battles, ten of them being major engagements.
He was awarded the Philippine Liberation ribbon and the Asiatic-Pacific ribbon.
His ship, the U.S.S. Yorktown, was known as the “Fighting Lady.” He arrived in San Francisco, Calif., in time to attend Navy day.
John was stationed 23 months in England with the 324th Ordnance bureau. He arrived in America in July.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 11, 1970: Dave Chelf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Chelf, has the makings of a bookie.
His first entry in the Mountain Mail football contest predicting the outcome of college games scored a first prize.
The following week he entered again and raked in the $10 cash prize Nov. 9 for another first place.
Dave is a sophomore at Salida High School.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 9, 1995: Voters in Cotopaxi approved a $1.7 million bond that will go toward the improvement of the community’s school.
“It was really a community-supported bond issue,” Cotopaxi principal Geoff Gerk said.
He lauded the work of Citizens for Quality Education, the group responsible for getting the issue before the voters.
With the money, the school will get 11 new classrooms, a new gymnasium/multi-purpose room and the administrative offices will be remodeled.
