140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 2, 1881: The Little Maud Gold and Silver Company has been organized for the purpose of developing the Little Maud and Little Comstock lodes and the Michigan tunnel site in the Tumitchie district.
The persons interested in this property are Willard Haight, J.S. Weber, E.E. Mueller, F.B. Garrett, S.G. Marvin, N.D. Porter, S.F. Richards and Henry Briggs. Several of the boys are well known in this vicinity, and their friends hope that they will strike a bonanza.
The development on their property consists of a tunnel sixty feet, a shaft eighteen feet on the Little Maud and a shaft ten feet on the Little Comstock. The Little Maud has given mill runs of one hundred and seventy-five dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 28, 1921: The Boy Scouts of Salida spent Thursday night in Poncha Springs. Some of the scouts were in automobiles and others on bicycles. All slept well until 4:30 o’clock when the camp robbers awakened them by chirping in the trees.
Thirteen boys were present and they enjoyed a good time, playing games, swimming, cooking and eating. They returned home Friday morning.
Another hike is planned for the near future. The boys who are not scouts, and who are eligible and requested to join the organization which is composed of a peppy bunch under a live scoutmaster, will be allowed to join. Louis Fields, assistant scoutmaster, accompanied the boys of the Thursday night hike.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 2, 1946: Salidans are urged to help stop the window glass breakage that is continuing at the McCray School at the corner of Third and D. Hoodlums are continuing to throw rocks through the large glass windows on the south side of the building. The breakage is running into considerable expense, school officials state, and is taking money that could be spent to better advantage for more constructive building maintenance.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1971: Members of the Bernard Friend, Charles Friend and Jack Ogden family were on hand Thursday afternoon at the site of a fire six miles west of Salida and over three miles south of U.S. 50 up Pass Creek on county road 212.
The Friends, who live nearby, spotted the smoke from the blaze and called officials before they went to the scene to try to control the fire which eventually burned half an acre.
Five U.S. Forest Service fire fighters worked at the site for three hours.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 28, 1996: The Monarch Ski Corp. is under a sale contract to two California businessmen.
Chris McGinnis, Monarch marketing director, announced that Goodwin Gaw and Melvin Choo represent an investment group interested in purchasing the corporation and its assets.
The present owner, Hideyuki Nakamura of Tokyo, Japan, and a group of investors purchased Monarch in 1988 from the Seventh Elect Church in Israel and the State of California.
In 1991, Nakamura bought out his co-investors and is currently the sole owner.
Although they do not have experience in ski area operations, Gaw and Choo own and operate resort properties in California, Georgia and overseas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.