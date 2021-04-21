140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1881: The public school will open next Monday for a term of three months, and there is a probability that it will be continued even longer.
The Hallock building in the south-western part of town has been rented for a school house, and Miss Jennie Smith has been engaged as teacher.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 15, 1921: Charles Fredric Brown of Aspen died on train No. 16 after it left Tennessee Pass and before reaching Salida Tuesday.
He was on his way to a Denver hospital to undergo an operation, One of his intestines was punctured, which caused his death.
Mr. Brown was 68 years old and an accountant by occupation. He was accompanied on the train by his sister, Mrs. Emma Pains.
The body was taken off the train here and removed to the Lorton and Wenz chapel. Mrs. Pains returned to Aspen with the body Wednesday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 17, 1946: T.R. (Bob) O’Haver, one of the proprietors of the Y&R Garage, was shot and dangerously wounded at 9:10 o’clock Tuesday night, by a three-time convict, who was being chased by Mr. O’Haver and Night Patrolman George Morrison, when he dashed away from the garage after getting a supply of gas without paying.
Mr. O’Haver’s left eye was shot out and the flesh of the left side of his skull was torn off, but no bones were damaged. His condition is reported satisfactory this morning. He is in the Rio Grande hospital.
Werner Carl Schwarzmiller, aged 30, and a woman companion, Dora Stutsman, were arrested at 8:30 o’clock this morning in Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs police say he confessed the shooting of Mr. O’Haver and gave a full account of his actions after the shooting.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1971: The Colorado State Reformatory reported an escapee who left the grounds near Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the escapee is Everett W. Meyers, 30, six feet tall, weighing 160 pounds.
He is described as having short light brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing green pants and khaki shirt.
Authorities said Meyers was operating a cherry picker, drove the machine over to a fence, climbed onto the machine and jumped over the fence.
Since he did not touch the fence, the alarm was not set off.
Guards reported they saw him jump over the fence and run toward the river.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1996: A man was listed in critical condition Sunday in a Colorado Springs hospital where he was being treated for head injuries suffered when his car collided with a train at the crossing on CR 300 Saturday afternoon.
The victim is not local. Colorado State patrol investigators found a Louisiana driver’s license in the car, and they are trying to determine if it is his. The car had Virginia license plates.
The man, a 22-year-old whose name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, was driving westbound in a 1988 Honda on CR 300 when he was hit in the right side by the train. The impact of the collision knocked the car about 100 feet to the southwest, estimates Colorado State Patrol Sgt. David Long, before it stopped on its wheels. The car was totalled.
