140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 12, 1883: The miners in Banker Hill Gulch are taking steps looking toward the construction of a wagon road to their camp.
Assistance rendered by the businessmen of Salida would not be money thrown away.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 11, 1923: Prominent boxing fans from many parts of the state will be among the ringside spectators at the Boxing Carnival, to be staged at the Rink the night of May 17, when two of the fastest boys in the lightweight division will contend for the championship of the Rocky Mountain region.
Phil Muto went to Denver last week on business and while there he visited the training camp of Jack Doyle.
He found the boxer hard at work preparing for the coming match.
The Denver boy said he would be in the pink of condition and felt confident he will win in less than five rounds.
Kid Belt of Canon City, who will meet Doyle here, dropped off in Salida between trains Wednesday and said he is also in fine condition.
He expects to beat Doyle in five rounds.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 6, 1948: The political pot is boiling over at the high school this week with Chris Argys and Mario Pasquale entered in the race for student body president.
Both have campaign managers and both are working hard to solicit votes from the student body in a general election to be held at school next Tuesday.
Campaign speeches were given favoring the candidates in a special assembly Monday morning.
The winner will succeed Roque Barrera, who is serving as student body president this year.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1973: Skylab, America’s first space station, rocketed away from earth today to serve as giant “cabin in the sky” for nine astronauts in the next eight months.
The first three-man crew is ready to ride another rocket into space Tuesday to link up with the station, which is as large as a three-bedroom house, for a record 28-day orbital mission.
The Skylab astronauts – Charles Conrad Jr., Dr. Joseph P. Kerwin and Paul J. Weitz – watched from three miles away as a 33-story Saturn 5 rocket thundered skyward to propel the 85-ton laboratory toward orbit.
Their smaller, 22-story Saturn 1B rocket stood on another pad 8,700 feet away, ready for the signal to blast off at 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday if all goes well.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 12, 1998: The Salida Youth Soccer Association came before the Board of Chaffee County Commissioners Monday, seeking support for its effort to purchase land and build at least three soccer fields on the property.
SYSA member and coach Ben Oswald met with commissioners Monday afternoon during a board work session.
Oswald asked commissioners if they would write a letter of support for the project and consider providing county equipment during construction as an in-kind contribution.
SYSA is negotiating a contract for 450 acres of land in an area known as Sand Park, off CR 156, west of Piñon Hills Subdivision.
The association would like to build two or three full-sized grass soccer fields to handle SYSA soccer practice and competition, Oswald said.
