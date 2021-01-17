140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1881: When the third rail from Cañon City to this place is laid our wholesale merchants propose to fill orders at Denver prices or less.
Freight through from the east without breaking bulk will enable them to do it, and they can place good in the hands of the retail merchants of Gunnison within twenty-four hours after giving the order, thus effecting a saving of five or six days time, which to the Colorado merchant is of the utmost importance.
Bring on your “third rail” gentlemen.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 18, 1921: Why should the boys and girls of Salida suffer disappointment by the failure of their cherished hopes?
Why was the skating pond a fizzle?
The young folks are sad. They had planned for many good wholesome entertainments “when the skating pond is finished.”
During the winters gone by, the little boys and girls have had nice skating ponds only a few blocks below the Municipal fizzle, by occasional use of the garden hose. The same can be done at the High School grounds, for the conditions are the same.
The process is very simple and cheap. Smooth off the ground by cutting off the high bumps, then wet the ground and allow it to freeze. Turn on a little more water and after that freezes turn on some more until the surface is smooth and you have a good skating pond that is safe and dry. No one will get drowned in it and no one will get their feet wet.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 17, 1946: Sgt. Richard R. Self of Salida is doing his best to make the occupation of Japan smooth. He is the heavy equipment operator for his unit and spends his time repairing roads. For the grading operation he has a large caterpillar grader. When things get a little rougher he uses the D-7 bulldozer.
Almost every road in Japan in the Honshu area of Japan is in need of some repair. A large percentage of these roads are unpaved, and with the heavy equipment of the occupation forces constant repair is essential.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1971: The $40,000 home of Dr. Ted M. Riley was partially destroyed by a fire which apparently started in a trash can Thursday night – the day after Riley has increased his fire insurance $10,000 to cover the complete value of the home and its contents. No one was injured in the blaze which gutted the southern end of the house.
Fire Chief Jack Henderson said the fire apparently started in a trash can, next to the south side of the house, spread to a woodpile and then to the garage attached to the house.
Pat Riley said the woodpile was about six feet tall, and today nothing remains.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 18, 1996: Several of the state’s top water rights experts led the field of presenters at the second Arkansas River Basin Water Forum, held in Pueblo last week, and many folks from the Upper Arkansas Valley learned that the Elephant Rock Dam proposal has not gone away.
Central to the conference was the Kansas v. Colorado case and the ensuing well-pumping regulations.
On a more local level, other presentations included Colorado Springs’ plans for the Arkansas River, the impact of growth on agriculture and a call for more dams by Colo. Sen. Don Ament.
