William Roberts and Michelle McManus

Michelle McManus and William Roberts, both of Salida, announce their engagement.
McManus’ parents are Malcom Sellman and Nariko McManus of Okinawa, Japan. Roberts’ parents are Kevin and Debbie Roberts of Granbury, Texas.
A 2010 graduate of Kadena High School in Okinawa, the bride-elect is employed as rental manager at Monarch Mountain.
The bridegroom-elect is a 2015 graduate of the University of North Texas and is employed as a Realtor.
Their wedding is planned for Aug. 1, 2023.
