Ashlyn Stewart and Christian Nielsen were married Sept. 10, 2022, at the Hutchinson Ranch in Salida.
The bride is the daughter of Tanya and Dow Stewart of Salida.
She graduated from Salida High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in English and history from the University of Denver and a master’s degree in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is currently a doctoral candidate in English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The groom is the son of Ross and Darrin Nielsen of Cheraw.
He graduated from Cheraw High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Denver. He is the lead 911 GIS (geographic information systems) specialist for the state of Nebraska.
Asia Wesley officiated the ceremony.
Bridesmaids were Dayna Thayer of Washington, D.C., Maddie Mansheim of Alamosa, Lexi Trujillo Peralta of Salida, Emily Glovan of Salida, Maren Blair of Arvada and Caitlin Henry of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Groomsmen were Matt Krause of Parker, Cady Nielsen of Cheraw, Carl Johnson of Cheraw, Tyrel Goff of Guymon, Oklahoma, and Trent Henry of Lincoln.
The couple spent their honeymoon at Glacier National Park.
They live in Lincoln.
