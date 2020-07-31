Zachary Macnab-Alisa Lamm

Ernest and Elizabeth Macnab of Nathrop announced the engagement of their daughter Alisa Elaine Macnab to Zachary Aaron Lamm, son of Dana Lamm and Peggy Monter of Delta.
The couple will wed July 24, 2021 in Cederedge.
The bride elect is a graduate of Chaffee County High School and works at Head Kandy.
The groom elect also graduated from Chaffee County High School and works at Legacy Homes.
The couple both live in Buena Vista.
