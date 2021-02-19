What in the world does Jesus mean when he says, “blessed are the peacemakers?” Is he calling his followers to non-violence? To pacificism? To be honest, many non-church folks look at the church and see a bunch of namby-pamby cowards who resist engagement with the real world.
I am arguing that Jesus is calling Christians into an aggressive, active, and radical way of being in the world when he asks us to make peace. He is asking us to step into the real world and make a difference – to bring and make peace where it does not exist.
This could include a husband and wife reconciling a broken, distrustful marriage.
It could simply include deciding to improve your communication skills.
This could include meeting with your supervisor to mend a communication breakdown, discover how to respect one another more effectively, or share with them how you like to be managed and led.
It could include traveling to the Middle East and negotiating a peace treaty. The context does not matter, Jesus hopes for and expects his followers to make peace wherever they go.
Many people do not see making peace as part of their Christian life or Christian witness.
It is difficult to lead people to Jesus and the Kingdom of God when our lives are chaotic, violent, passive-aggressive and filled with relational brokenness.
But the promise of the Gospel is: a restored relationship with God through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross and his resurrection, and the gift of the Holy Spirit, which empowers us, revealing the truth, reminding us of Jesus words, and giving us the ability to imitate Jesus in our lives.
I have found that when people press into the truth of the Gospel and experience transformation, it is infectious.
A changed life, lived out in front of others, is the purest form of evangelism. Further, a transformed person who lives in relational wholeness with their family, friends, neighbors, and the world is equally infectious.
People want to imitate you when you have relationships that are full of love, connection and safety.
The apostle Peter puts it like this: “Live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day he visits us.” (1 Peter 2:12)
The word here translated as “deeds” is a very mundane word. It has very little religious connotation. It refers to everything from the errands you run, to the chores you do, to your vocation, to your Christian life/works.
It is the “work” of your life – all of it. Peter is saying, in your everyday living and doing, you are testifying to the world about Jesus.
The hope is that people witness your life and say, there is something different about you, the way you relate to others, and the way you do your work, I want to know more.
The New Testament over and over commands us to ___________ one another. You can fill in the blank with: love, be compassionate to, accept, do not grumble with, live in harmony with, honor, encourage, serve, agree, submit to, offer hospitality to, teach and admonish – and the list goes on.
None of these things is easy to live out. It requires something of us. It requires sacrifice and to be honest, it is radically different from what is expected in our culture.
Don’t you think the easy path is to be mean, negative, ugly and divisive with one another?
I choose the narrow path. The one Jesus is on.
Jason Smith is the senior pastor at Vineyard Church in Salida.
