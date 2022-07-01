As we come together this holiday weekend to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy as a nation and as individuals, we would do well to remember that despite the disagreements that exist between us, we live in the freest country on earth.
We enjoy the freedom to speak our minds, to question our leaders, to practice our religion and to vote our conscience. Our system is not perfect, but it is superior to that of the rest of the world.
We should also be aware that even in the freest of societies, we are never truly free because the freedoms we enjoy are only temporary. As valuable as they are, they can and might possibly be taken away from us at some point. For true and permanent freedom, we must look elsewhere. In John 8:31-37, the Bible tells us what it means to be truly free.
True freedom comes from a person, not a political movement. Jesus said the truth is what sets people free (John 8:32). In a postmodern society such as ours, truth is a subjective idea, open to the interpretation of every individual, which is what leads to development of the various political factions in society.
Objective truth on the other hand, that which is true with respect to God, supersedes individual opinion and presents one person under whom to unite. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life,” indicating that he is the embodiment of truth itself.
The pages of Scripture reveal and testify to this truth; all of us have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23), thereby earning the penalty of death and eternal separation from God (Romans 6:23), but while we were yet sinners Christ took that penalty and died in our place (Romans 5:8), and that by repenting of our sins (Acts 3:19) and confessing Jesus as Lord we can be set free (Romans 10:9).
True freedom is not the freedom to have my way politically; it is to be free from the sin that corrupts my present relationships and circumstances and condemns my eternal destiny. This truth only comes in the person of Jesus, not a political movement.
True freedom is complete and cannot be taken away. The freedoms we experience today, as wonderful as they are, are incomplete and temporary. A legislative act, a court decision or simple apathy of the people can erase our freedoms in a moment. The freedom that Jesus gives is permanent and so complete that it blots out our past sin and causes God to see us as if we had never sinned at all.
Look at some of the benefits of the freedom only Jesus can offer. We have been set free from the power of sin in our lives (Romans 6:13-14). We have been set free from the guilt of past sins (Romans 8:1). We have been set free from the penalty of death (John 5:24). And we have been set free to live life abundantly (John 10:10). Only in Jesus do we find complete and permanent freedom.
True freedom carries a cost; it is not free. Millions of men and women have given their lives over the last 2½ centuries to gain and preserve the political and societal freedoms we enjoy as Americans, and those sacrifices should never be forgotten.
Our spiritual freedom was purchased with the blood of Jesus, the ultimate sacrifice. It cost God his only Son so that we might live (John 3:16). It cost Jesus his life so that we might be free (Isaiah 53:5). It will cost us when we heed Jesus’ words to take up our cross and die daily in order to follow him (Luke 9:23), so that others might learn the truth.
True freedom carries a cost; it is not free.
The Rev. Mike McClellan is pastor of Cross Roads Church in Poncha Springs.
(0) comments
