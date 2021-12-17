Hebrews 2:1 says, “Therefore we must give the more earnest heed to the things we have heard, lest we drift away.”
God has a “plan” for us; it’s to develop us into mature disciples, people of power and faith. His “place” for us is in his perfect will. His “purpose” in us is to make us like Christ, and make us to be a blessing to others.
But we need to realize, as Christians, we can drift away from God when we are not careful. If this is you, you may not realize you are drifting. A person drifts away from God a little at a time. He starts missing one of the main services of the church each week, then he starts neglecting his daily Bible study and prayer, then the tithe is used to pay for other things he wants but doesn’t need. He begins to feel comfortable, and at last he has drifted away and doesn’t realize it.
Have you noticed that one always drifts downward? No one ever drifts up the river or against the tide. Jonah went “down” toward Joppa, “down” into the ship, “down” into the sea, “down” into the fish. Drifting is also easy – no worry required. It also looks better somewhere else.
To have a successful Christian walk with the Lord calls for paddling upstream. As long as we have the old flesh to deal with, you’ll be tempted to drift and relax. You must not do it! Be on your guard, stay fresh in the word.
Also, when we find that we have drifted, we realize we have drifted further than we meant to go. The prodigal son reached the bottom and was feeding pigs before he realized he needed to go back to his father and repent and humbly submit himself to his father.
So, have you drifted? If so, return to God’s plan and place and purpose for your life. Don’t wait until the new year to make a turnaround, Start now. If we say we will make a turnaround starting the new year, then we tend to really take to excess our lack of dieting and exercise and daily submitting ourselves to the Lord.
Christmas time is approaching, the time we celebrate the birth of our Savior. He was God in the flesh, born of a virgin, grew up a sinless life and gave himself as the ultimate sacrifice on a cross for your sin and mine. He died but three days later he rose again from the dead to give us eternal life to whomever puts their faith and trust in him (1 Peter 1:3). At this time of year, be careful not to drift away from the real reason he came to be born. Have you given your life to him?
The Rev. Steve Holcomb is pastor of Cotopaxi Community Church.
