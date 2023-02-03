“For this reason I say to you, do not be worried about your life, as to what you will eat or what you will drink; nor for your body, as to what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing?
“Look at the birds of the air, that they do not sow, nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not worth much more than they?
“And who of you by being worried can add a single hour to his life?
“And why are you worried about clothing? Observe how the lilies of the field grow; they do not toil nor do they spin, yet I say to you that not even Solomon in all his glory clothed himself like one of these.”(Matthew 6:25-29)
When I was young, status clothes to wear were jeans with a little red tag on the back pocket (Levi’s) and a chunky little half boot that we fondly called “waffle-stompers.” Times change but attitudes don’t. Today, we see status apparel taking more of the appearance of tattoos and colored hair. All of these things are costly; they are meant to say to others that I’m cool or hip and I’m willing to spend my money to be that way.
How we spend our money reflects what we believe is valuable in our lives. Jesus had quite a bit to say about money and our attitudes toward it. In the Bible verses above he was in the midst of what is famously known as the Sermon on the Mount. He was teaching his followers as well as nonfollowers what was important in life and in doing so contrasted spiritual things against nonspiritual things. In this section he was comparing those things that we depend upon that were of this world against things that were godly.
What we truly depend upon in life is revealed by those things that we spend our money on. Do we depend upon material goods, things that we buy, or we do we depend upon God? Money is typically our most valuable thing and where we allocate it is a barometer for us. As Christians we are taught by God a principle that is actually a commandment in the Old Testament: tithing. Tithing as defined by the Old Testament is giving 10 percent of money that you make to God and in the New Testament it is looked upon as a strong principle based upon this commandment.
When my son was young and was working at his first real job, a large retail electronics company in San Jose, California, I would pick him up at the end of his shift and take him home. One night I picked him up and he had just received his first paycheck, this first paycheck in his life. He was looking at the stub attached to it and he asked me “Dad, which number do I base my tithes on?” I knew what he was asking. First of all he was surprised by how much the government took out, and I’m sure he would like to give based upon the amount after Uncle Sam had his.
I remember simply asking him, “Is the government more valuable, or do you think that God is?” To my relief his response was “God is.” So I told him, “Then be sure to tell God that by taking 10 percent from the total before the government gets their share.” It was a life lesson for both of us because in my instruction to him I had to be sure in my heart that this was a truth principle for me also.
I am convinced, with years of observance, that God does so much more with this money through his local churches to help the needy, the hurting, those lacking water, those that have been politically ostracized, those that need clothing and medical supplies than the many well-intentioned government programs have been able to do. God cares more for us than any government agency, and he uses his local church as his instrument to directly and indirectly meet these needs.
By the way, I think candy apple green hair is a great look and have seen some beautiful tattoos that are works of art. But in the end I’m going to depend on God to use my money to properly adorn others and to meet their needs. He does this through the local church.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
