One of the more forced holidays was just celebrated this month, Valentine’s Day. I don’t get me wrong, I enjoy celebrating and reinforcing my love for my wife on that day – I just don’t want to limit myself to one day per year.
The reason I say this is a forced holiday is because Hallmark and other companies obviously have pushed that day to the forefront in order to sell more cards, flowers, chocolates, etc. … The list could go on and on. If we truly want to celebrate our love for one another, then we should not limit it to one day. Perhaps the best way for me to demonstrate my love for my wife, or you for your girlfriend or mother, would be for us to commit daily to demonstrate the same intensity of affection toward them as we do on Valentine’s Day.
Love can take many different forms and is greater, much greater, than the simple purchase of a dinner out or grandiose gestures. It’s really the day-to-day and minute-to-minute attention to the needs and feelings of those around you. Sounds tiring, doesn’t it? This type of love requires us to make a choice to have those around us receive that kind of love.
The problem I have and the problem I see with others is that much of our time is occupied with ourselves, and it’s hard to think of others as intently as we do of ourselves. Now, I may be a romantic at heart but I’m not a Pollyanna. I know it is virtually impossible for any human to love others at that level and with that intensity.
I have to remind myself, “I’m not God.” The purpose for saying it like that is that God does love us every day – every second of the day, and with a great intensity. As a matter of fact, I would not understand or practice love at any level if it were not for God. The Bible tells us, “Let us love one another, for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. The one who does not love does not know God, for God is love” (1 John 4:7-8).
The simplest active love by the most hardened person alive would not be possible but for the love of God in the world. Everyone in the history of the world will agree on this one simple truth, that more love is always needed. Even John Lennon, back in the day, said, “All you need is love …”
Even John Lennon would not understand that truth if God were not demonstrating love already in the world. Every interaction that God has with mankind is based in love; it must be because love is his very nature. Even those who do not believe in God will profess the need for love.
Jesus boiled it down for mankind that there are two interactions we are to have that pleases God: “You shall love the Lord your God with all our heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.
“The second is this, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” (Mark 12:30-31).
First of all, he was saying, we should love God in return for all the love he has given us and then love everyone around us.
I reflect upon this type of love because it is the type of love that changes the world and changes the way that we relate to God. Jesus was simply explaining to us how real love works: It begins with acknowledging and loving God, and when we do that our natural reaction is to love those around us. It’s a vertical love that creates in us a horizontal love. It’s not a shallow, in-turned style of love but one that is based upon a deep and all-encompassing love that is godly.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
