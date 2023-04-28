“‘It isn’t the healthy who need a doctor,’ he said, ‘it’s the sick’” (Matthew 9:12).
If you are familiar with the story of Jesus, you may be familiar with that line. It’s quoted pretty often by church types, but I wonder if we really understand the import of it. To do so, let’s get a bit more of the context, shall we? Let’s hear a bit of the story around it. Here’s how Matthew, one of Jesus’ followers, tells it in the context of Jesus calling him into ministry:
As Jesus was walking along, he saw a man called Matthew sitting at the tax office.
“Follow me!” he said to him. And he rose up and followed him. When he was at home, sitting down to a meal, there were lots of tax collectors and sinners there who had come to have dinner with Jesus and his disciples. When the Pharisees saw it, they said to his disciples, “Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?”
Jesus heard them.
“It isn’t the healthy who need a doctor,” he said, “it’s the sick. Go and learn what this saying means: ‘It’s mercy I want, not sacrifice.’ My job isn’t to call upright people, but sinners.”
Huh.
Isn’t that instructive? It’s just another of the many examples of Jesus messing with the way things “have always been done.” And we shouldn’t take that as license to mess with existing traditions just for the heck of it. Jesus doesn’t operate that way. That’s foolishness.
But what he is willing to do is upset the apple carts of those who have either raised their traditions over the ones God had expressly commanded, or they are observing traditions with empty hearts, ignoring God’s heart for people.
When that happens, God has a tendency to get up in people’s grill – read the prophets if you’d like to see that played out.
So, it shouldn’t be any surprise to see God made flesh – Jesus – represent God’s heart. It shouldn’t be any surprise to see him pursue sinners. It shouldn’t be any surprise to see him confronting man-made traditions to go after the people who need him most.
I love how author, former pastor and Brit N.T. Wright explores this: “We get attached to the traditional ways in which we have organized and run our lives. And though we all know that things could be better, we all hope that we can simply add the better bit onto the way we do things at the moment, so that we won’t have to change too much, if at all.”
This is a challenge every generation has to face, but for Jesus and his contemporaries it was massive. They had lived for many centuries with a traditional way of life. They assumed, naturally enough, that if and when their God came back to rescue them he would support and vindicate that way.
Jesus was telling them something new was happening. God was indeed doing what he’d always said, but the old machines they had been working with – the things they’d expected to happen – simply weren’t adequate for this new moment.
They were wanting God to put the world right, with themselves coming out on top as the ones who’d always been on his side. What they hadn’t realized was that God would do this for individuals, too, including individuals who up to then had not been on his side. Jesus used a picture for this: The doctor doesn’t go round visiting people who are fit and well, but people who are sick and poorly. In other words, he wasn’t just supporting the status quo. He was doing something much better, much more exciting, much more encouraging for people like us.
“For people like us.” For you. And for me.
I wonder if the example of Jesus is showing us if there’s something we need to change in the way we’ve organized and run our lives. I wonder if there are some people we should be pursuing who would normally make us feel uncomfortable. I wonder if too often we’re just about supporting the status quo. I wonder if we need to change the rhythms of our lives, to match the rhythms of the lives of those folks who don’t know Jesus – folks who are spiritually sick and poorly. Sinners – like you, and me.
I wonder: Has Jesus upset your apple cart?
The Rev. Matthew Molesky is head pastor at Grace Church.
