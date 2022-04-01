Editor’s note: This column originally ran April 13, 2018.
The Bible tells a story of a man named Daniel. Daniel is a respected member of the Persian court. His peers and underlings are jealous of him and want to knock him off his seat of power, but they can’t find anything wrong in him with which to accuse him.
He has only one vulnerability, one “weakness”: Daniel is rigorously devoted to worshipping the one true God.
The schemers exploit his religious devotion. They persuade the king to draft a new law that, for the next month, no one may pray to anyone or anything but the king himself. The emperor demands worship.
Daniel knows this new law, but he openly defies the decree. He goes home, opens the blinds and prays aloud to God. He does what is forbidden: He worships God alone.
Finally the schemers have what they want. They publicly accuse Daniel of rendering to God what belongs to Caesar – devotion and allegiance. This carries the death penalty. After all, we can’t have dissidents out there claiming God is the true king.
The emperor, who has a soft spot for Daniel, tries to think of a way to save him. But his hands are tied. Daniel must die. He has him thrown into a pit filled with hungry lions and the opening sealed with a huge stone. But before he throws him in, he whispers to Daniel, “Your God will have to rescue you.”
At sunrise, the emperor removes the stone and finds Daniel alive and well. He claims an angel of God shut the mouths of the lions. Daniel is vindicated, back from the dead as it were. And those who oppose him are fed to the lions instead.
It is all reminiscent of another story: the story of Jesus. Jesus was the victim of a conspiracy, betrayed by people close to him. They looked for an occasion to surrender him to the authorities. Arrested at his place of prayer, Jesus was brought before the king’s representative and charged as an insurrectionist. The accusers, of course, had no king but Caesar.
The government tried to save him but was compelled by law to have him killed. Jesus was placed in a pit of sorts with the entrance sealed with a stone. But at sunrise, he was found to be alive and well after all. An angel of God declared that he is risen, back from the dead. Vindicated.
There will always be moments when the dominant forces in society demand that God’s people get on board “or else.” Bow down, do it our way, give us your loyalty or face the consequences.
To build themselves up, they will exploit and attack religious devotion. They will pass off piety as perversion, discipleship as dissidence and conviction as bigotry. They want power, plain and simple.
But the testimony of Daniel and of the empty tomb is that those who give allegiance to God have nothing to fear from a pride of lions. Perhaps he will shut the mouths of those lions, perhaps he won’t. But either way, when the sun rises, we will be found alive and well.
So be on guard against the forces, messages and people telling you to divide your allegiance. Telling you to compromise. Telling you to knock it off with the radical devotion. And don’t be afraid of the lions.
Continue in prayer, for prayer is subversive. In prayer, we deny the ultimacy of worldly powers, go over their heads and acknowledge a higher power and a higher authority.
The Rev. Parker Bullard is the former senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
