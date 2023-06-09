“Be still, and know that I am God” – Psalm 46:10.
As with many verses in Scripture, this psalm takes more than a single read to absorb its wisdom and depth. It has much to teach us about the meaning and value of contemplation – a form of prayer that draws us into a recognition of God’s presence in and among us.
“Be still …”
Silence has become an endangered reality in contemporary life. From the incessant buzzing, tweeting and humming of our devices and appliances to the internal and external chatter that fills our days, the need for stillness is all the more acute.
One way to enter into contemplation is through centering prayer. This spiritual practice entails a quieting of the mind through letting all of the internal chatter die down so that our awareness of God’s presence increases. Then, like the prophet of old, we might hear God’s voice within a small whisper (1 Kings 19:12).
Here in Salida, we are fortunate to live where quiet spaces facilitate this process. Strolling around Sands Lake or sitting on a bench at Riverside Park offers opportunities for contemplating the beauty of nature while drawing us into stillness.
“… and know …”
The Bible contains more than 1,000 references to the heart – more than those referring to body, mind or even the soul. Heart knowledge often comes in unexpected and sometimes unwelcome ways. Grief and loss have ways of opening us to greater compassion and empathy and a knowledge of what it means to love with a full heart. Wonder and awe deepen our appreciation for God’s working in our lives.
Through the quieting of the mind that is part of centering prayer, we come to a resting place in the heart. It is akin to the invitation Jesus extended to his disciples as a part of their formation: “Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest” (Mark 46:31).
“… that I am God.”
“I am feather on the breath of God,” the 11th century mystic Hildegard of Bingen wrote. To be weightless and free is the fruit of stepping into the liminal space that contemplative practice offers and to know God who is within and beside and beyond us.
It is to let go and surrender ourselves to God’s great and expansive love. In doing so, we find ourselves free to be just who we are and to love God and all that God loves.
Kathy Hendricks is a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Salida.
