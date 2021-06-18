Your story isn’t over yet.

Editor’s note: This column originally ran June 1, 2012.
I have an amazing view of Mount Shavano out my living room window. Every day I watch the sun shine on its snowy nooks and crannies, rain fall from clouds that wrap the mountain in their arms to shield it from sight, and night descend over its horizon.
On occasion, I stop in the evening and look up into the night sky, decorated with the glitter of stars. I see the moon sharing its light.
A ditch in my yard babbles with the sound of living water – fresh water that the earth provides.
The earth is a marvelous creation.
But then some not-so-marvelous things happen. The man you thought would be there to help you raise the kids gets arrested. You have a miscarriage. Your wife walks out. The business crumbles. Debt collectors and landlords start calling. You are in an accident and become permanently disabled. Your child makes a terrible decision that alters the course of his or her life.
There are a variety of ways that we tend to react when these kinds of things happen. Some choose to reject the divine – they see both the suffering and the stars, and they say it’s all just a bunch of arbitrary stuff.
Some look to the mountains and the earth and the celestial bodies, and they seek meaning or comfort in something much larger than themselves.
Still others see the beauty as only the fingerprint of something even greater and more magnificent. But if this is true, what then do we make of miscarriages and tornadoes and cancer? Is this also the fingerprint of that same God?
There seems to be inconsistency between the majesty – even sacredness – of creation, and an undeniable darkness that permeates that same creation.
Humanity cries out, “These things should not be!” And so we explain and reason and pray and weep and search for something that will help us cope with this life.
In the midst of this discussion, Jesus speaks and insists that we don’t have all the pieces of the puzzle. The continuing assertion of Jesus is, “There’s more.”
He teaches that meaning, comfort and revitalization come from the establishment of a new creation. Something bigger and better is coming. We are not trapped in an endless story of juxtaposed beauty and pain. The story is headed somewhere.
Your story is headed somewhere.
Jesus talks of a renewal of all things. The apostle Paul – one of the first Christians – speaks of a reconciliation of all things. The message is simple: He will make it right. Justice will be served.
There is hope for the single mother. There is a new body awaiting the disabled. There is a reward for those who stay faithful when they can’t make the rent. There is joy for those who are grieving. There is a promise for those who are hungry. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, so keep holding on.
Your story isn’t over yet.
Parker Bullard is the former senior pastor at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
