With everything that has transpired over the past several years there is a question everyone in Christianity has been asking themselves again: Why church?
At some point as a new believer, everyone makes the decision to go to church and then it becomes a habit, but with all the recent disruptions everyone has been asking this question again. Over this month we are going to explore these questions together. Why go to church? Why be a part of church? Why believe in church?
Let me start by saying this: I think it’s really easy to make myself and my family the center of the universe. All my wants and desires become the central plot in my life, and anything coming between me and those things becomes the antagonist. The problems in my family become very large in those moments and anything separating my family and me from our happiness is the enemy.
When this world view creeps in, consumerism is the driving factor and the marketing of our economy promising to fulfill all these desires. When I live this way on a larger scale, I am just a cog in the wheel of capitalism. I am maximizing my outputs so that my inputs for my family and myself can be maximized as well.
This all reminds me of a time when Rome once ruled the world. Rome needed a form of propaganda or public perception to justify the oppressive level of taxes they would place on conquered countries. They would gather together politicians and leaders for political rallies and town hall meetings to try to prop up the benefits of Rome and what Caesar was doing as lord over them. They called this kind of meeting or gathering in greek “ekklesia.”
What is crazy is that the first Christians had the audacity to say that Rome was not making the world a better place through conquering and conquest. The first Christians didn’t believe that Caesar had the best plans for humanity. So the first Christians created similar gatherings to proclaim that Jesus was Lord and in fact Jesus had a better plan for how the world should work. They called this gathering an “ekklesia” as well. Ekklesia translated to English means church, specifically the assembling or the gathering we often refer to as church.
So what does this all have to do with us today? Well, I notice that when I miss a few Sundays my life starts to function in a selfish kind of way, but something different happens when I go to church. It is hard to explain. No longer are my needs the center of the universe. Instead I am connected to something bigger than myself, and oddly enough that feeling is relieving.
When I hear a prayer for the hurts and pains of those in my community, suddenly my problems don’t seem as big. Somewhere between the worship and the sermon I get the sense that life is more than just a consumeristic mindset. These feelings come together and, in a sense, they set me free from a trap the world can so quickly entangle me in.
So why actually attend a church service on Sundays? On the surface something mystical happens that alters the way I see the world, which in turn brings in a more vibrant and beautiful image and purpose into the world and into my life.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.