Yes I know. I am a bit of a renegade, but I refuse to live in fear! COVID-19 “crud” is real. I understand that. I have had some great friends that died from COVID related problems, but actually not that many considering all the hype concerning this dire dilemma.
As a matter of fact, I have already traveled to Africa and back this year. “Weren’t you scared?” Not really. My wife and I traveled to Kenya, Africa.
Here is what I discovered. There has been more hype than there should be. We had to put up with expensive COVID testing. Arrival in Germany required certification of negative results for COVID. Arrival in Kenya required negative results as well. Kenyans knew of COVID but they lived with caution and got on with life.
I will be so bold as to say there are many worse things than COVID to be concerned about. The use and abuse of drugs and alcohol. Driving a car down the highway. Walking a dog in the park. Buying food in a grocery store. Breathing!
All of these different activities have some inherent danger to them. If you are so fearful, why in the world would you eat, drink, drive, or just live life in general?
My faith is not built on news. Nor is my desire to live and thrive based on bad news.
I live by the good news of Jesus Christ. Jesus has never failed!
Jesus said, “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10)
Abundant life means to live life with the knowledge that you:
A) Know who you are.
B) Where you are going when you die.
C). How you are going to get there.
Another verse in the Bible says: “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)
What should I fear? Jesus instructed us on that matter as well.
“And do not fear those who kill the body, but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear him is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” (Matthew 10:28)
Consider these words from Jesus; “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)
Here is how we need to deal with fear; understand some fears are irrational. They are based on poor information, or too many dill pickles and peanut butter that you eat right before you go to sleep at night.
Other fears are reasonable. We are instructed to take them to Jesus. Jesus told us, “Come to me”.
That is right. Start telling Jesus all about your troubles and fears. Ask Jesus for His peace that passes all understanding. I guarantee His peace will help you.
The Rev. Stan Rutkowski is pastor of Living Waters Church in Salida.
