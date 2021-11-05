It’s very likely that as you read this you are willing to admit that you had the same thought as I have: I can’t believe it’s November already!
After the two years that we have gone through with all of the consequences of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it’s had on our lives, our family, friends and perhaps our livelihood, it’s easy to get stuck in looking back and dwelling on the past.
There’s nothing that I can do (or you can do, for that matter) about the past; it’s done, finished and cannot be changed. But the future is another thing altogether. We do have the ability to choose whether we are going to enter into 2022 pessimistically or optimistically.
I choose optimism. True, I don’t know whether or not COVID will still be with us and affecting us or not, but I choose to be optimistic about the year ahead and live in such a way that reflects that optimism.
Now let me admit up front that I am not a rose-colored glasses, cup is half-full, naïve kind of guy. These descriptions are of a person who denies reality just to feel good. I am, however, a believer in finding truth and living in the truth. After all, truth is worth looking for and worth living for because once you have discovered the truth all else become subjected to that.
That is the main reason that I choose to be a follower of Christ. His whole life was dedicated to revealing truth to us. He claimed to be God’s son. He claimed to be the only way for us to be restored to God. He claimed that he would die and rise again from the grave, and all of these claims proved to be true when he did indeed rise from the grave after three days.
Why wouldn’t I choose to follow someone who made those claims of truth and then demonstrated completely that they are true? Isn’t truth something that all of us seek above all else? When Jesus was being questioned prior to his death, he was questioned by the Roman prefect Pilate. Here is their conversation:
“Therefore Pilate said to him, “So you are a king?” Jesus answered, “You say correctly that I am a king. For this I have been born, and for this I have come into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears my voice.” Pilate said to him, “What is truth?” (John 18:37-38).
Pilate, it seems, had the choice to choose whether Jesus was telling the truth or not. He had “the truth” standing before him, but his decision was to not decide but give a very intellectual-sounding answer, “What is truth?” The implication was clear; he was saying to the man who claimed to be truth that truth could not be understood.
Jesus gave a very clear answer to Pilate about who he was. He did not say that he was going to testify to “a truth” but to “the truth.” Of course there can only be one truth; that is what makes truth and our search for it so critical.
What does this have to do with optimism for the coming year? Well, to put a fine point on it, the man (Jesus) that I follow is really God. He claimed it and he proved it. That’s not “a truth” but “the truth.” God knows the future and knows what’s in store for us in 2022.
Wisdom and truth are closely related. Wisdom is truth. God had this to say through his servant Solomon when he said:
“My son, eat honey, for it is good. Yes, the honey from the comb is sweet to your taste; Know that wisdom is thus for your soul; If you find it, then there will be a future, And your hope will not be cut off” (Proverbs 24:13-14).
We all need to be reminded of truth in these weird days of COVID. Our days ahead are ones of optimism, or at least they should be, because the God who knows and holds the future loves you and me, and his love is shown to be real by the sacrifice of his son Jesus for us. I choose to be optimistic because of Jesus.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
