Editor’s note: This column first ran Nov. 18, 2016.
An older couple goes out to buy a turkey from the market. They are empty-nesters now, and they won’t see their children for another month. But they have friends who are coming to their home for a feast.
Music softly plays in the background as their beloved friends file in – this one with green bean casserole, that one with marshmallow sweet potatoes. They joyfully sit down around the table with ready stomachs.
But before they all dig in, there is a pause.
The woman breaks the silence. “I’m thankful for friends, for my children and for a warm home,” she says. “I’m thankful for a good year of business,” he says. The rest chime in. Health. A new job. A new marriage. Grandchildren.
It is a time of reflection for this table of friends. A time of peace, of celebration and of hope for the year to come.
The act of giving thanks spawns from the interaction between memory and grace. One without the other can never lead to gratitude, only bitterness or arrogance. So it is appropriate that once a year Americans dedicate a meal to this ceremonial act – the act of remembering and receiving.
This double-act of remembering and receiving finds expression in the oldest and central act of Christian worship: eating bread and drinking wine. It is a deeply meaningful gesture which goes by many names in different traditions. One popular and widely used name is the term “Eucharist.” Eucharist is an old Greek word that simply means “thanks.”
When Christians celebrate the Eucharist, it is a moment of memory and reflection and examination. We remember the cross of Jesus. We remember that upper room where he first broke this bread with us. We remember who we used to be and the life we once lived.
Our memory inevitably leads to a confession of unworthiness, a prerequisite for any genuine gratitude. We recognize that we do not deserve the favor or forgiveness or blessing of the Creator. We are sinful, shameful, hardened, bitter and proud. At this table, we reflect and remember our unworthiness.
And because we are unworthy, we can receive good from the Creator only by grace. We receive his forgiveness, his blessing, health, grandchildren,and even our very breath as a gift. We properly label these things an act of grace.
When we eat and drink the Eucharist, we are rehearsing the fact that we are unworthy, that our hostility with the Creator is quelled and that we receive life from him as a gift. God himself sits at table with us, jovial and serene.
This is an act of celebration, and it is an act of hope. It is a hopeful act because by recalling the grace of God, we also proclaim to ourselves and whoever may be watching that the God who has shown grace will show grace. In eating and drinking this festal meal, we anticipate and prefigure the feast we will share with Jesus himself on the last day.
But for now, we sit at table with a Friend, hostility laid to rest. It is a time of peace, of celebration and of hope.
Parker Bullard is the former senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.