I want to start by expressing my gratitude to The Mountain Mail for being willing to publish articles from local pastors, and to the wonderful Salida community for their generosity in caring for the most vulnerable among us. The astounding generosity of the Salida community has been an encouragement to me, and it has been a joy to partner with individuals and local organizations to care for those in our midst who are in need. Thank you!
A defining passion for First Presbyterian Church (FPC) throughout our history together has been to help our local neighbors who are experiencing a need for the essentials. There are a number of avenues through which we seek to care for those in need, including our “love fund,” which provides aid to individuals with immediate needs – whether that need is gas, car repairs, help with medical costs, propane, sleeping bags or tents for the winter weather.
The food pantry that operates out of our building, our volunteer teams that help with showers at First United Methodist Church, the laundry love program, Energy Outreach Colorado and our partnership with Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. all work together to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community.
During the past few years, many of you have donated to our food pantry and to our “love fund,” and we want to express our gratitude for your generosity, which enables us to be a conduit of care for our neighbors. We are grateful to be a place where people can come and receive help in those ways. Similarly, your generous giving to Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. has enabled us as a community to provide safe housing for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. Again, I express sincere thanks.
You may be wondering why we at FPC focus so much of our time, creativity, energy and resources on caring for those in need. There are several different reasons, but today I want to give one that comes from the beginning of our scriptural story. In the first chapter of Genesis, we are told that every human being is created in the image of God. That is an astonishing truth. Every human, no matter their gender, the color of their skin, sexual orientation, ability or disability, age, country of origin, religious or nonreligious affiliation, political party or philosophical belief, was created in the image of God, as a reflection of our common creator.
If we choose to believe in that truth, our lives will be shaped by it, changing how we see every other person on the planet. If we believe that every other human is created in the image of God, then we will want to care for them well. We will want to make sure they know that they have been created by God and woven into the tapestry of God’s love and grace.
If we believe that every other human being is created in the image of God, then we can’t see them as lesser, or illegal, or an enemy. It is not easy to see every other human being as someone created in the image of God, but here at FPC we try to live out our communal life as a response to that amazing truth – that every single one of us is created in the image of God.
May that truth be an encouragement to you today, and thank you again for all the ways you have been partners with us in our mission to care well for our neighbors.
The Rev. Tom Abbott is co-pastor at Salida First Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.