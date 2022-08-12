Why do we do what we do? What is it that drives us? Every one of us has something that motivates our actions and behavior.
One of my favorite books is “Cry of the Kalahari” by Mark and Delia Owens. It’s a book that I’ve read three or four times. It’s dog-eared and weathered, evidence of its compelling nature for me. It’s about a young couple who both graduated from college at the same time and had a desire to study animal behavior, specifically, brown hyenas in Africa.
They knew nothing of Africa and really nothing of brown hyenas, and being newly married did not have two nickels to rub together between them. Their lack of knowledge and lack of money did not deter them, and after selling all that they owned, headed out to Africa. Twenty years later they had become a world-famous team and were supported in their animal studies by National Geographic.
Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Actually, it was the passion they both had for the animals they studied, which grew to include the lions of the Kalahari, and the adventures they undertook in this process that fascinated me. Passion and love are compelling.
Their chief purpose for what they did was the understanding, health and welfare of the hyenas and lions. It became the driving force in their lives, and all they did in life revolved around it – it was contagious.
I mention this because understanding motivation is critical for us. Proof in point: my fascination with a book about two people studying animals. Almost always, motivation is what gives us our purpose in life, so that makes motivation very important to us because we do not want to come to the end of our days and realize that those things we lived for were motivated by the wrong thing.
I’ve always believed our spiritual life is not simply another aspect of our lives but is the filter by which we view life and live life. The Westminster shorter catechism is a great training tool; it’s a question-and-answer exercise designed to help an individual understand motivation. It’s a series of spiritual questions that provide an answer for each question asked. The first question is: “What is the chief end of man?” In other words: “What’s our purpose in life?” The answer provided for this question is: “To love God and enjoy him forever.” I’m in full agreement with this answer.
The writers of this catechism are describing motivation and life and how we view God and our relationship with him. How we live our life, what we do and how we treat others is based first and foremost on our relationship with God.
Jesus expressed his motivation in the following quote in John, Chapter 5, when he said, “I do not seek my own will, but the will of him who sent me.” All that he felt and did were based upon what God wanted. To emphasize the extent upon which this motivation drove him, he said in John 5:19, “The Son can do nothing of himself, unless it is something he sees the Father doing; for whatever the Father does, these things the Son also does in like manner.”
It’s a good question to ask ourselves: “What is it that motivates me?” Jesus was saying that his primary motivation in life was to be obedient to God. I know in my life that it is important that I answer this question before I do anything else because my motivation in life dictates how I live my life. I would hate to come to the end of my days and realize the ladder of “success” that I climbed all my life was leaning against the wrong wall.
I firmly believe every person on this planet should answer this question. If studying animals on a nonexistent budget halfway around the world motivates someone to go through what they went through, imagine what a grand life would be made if our motivation is to obey God.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.