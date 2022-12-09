We are working toward celebrating the arrival, or advent, of Jesus this Christmas season. We can’t celebrate the arrival of Jesus without looking at the one who arrived before Jesus to prepare the way for Jesus.
John the Baptist is one of the strangest people recorded in the Bible. The son of a temple priest, he leaves all of that potential power, authority and pedigree behind to wander around the wilderness on a horse with no name wearing weird clothes, eating bugs and baptizing people for the repentance of sins. We all probably know a mountain man or two around here who have some John the Baptist qualities in them.
John the Baptist gains a good following. Calling out the brokenness in his society, religion and culture has given him quite the reputation. This is his chance to become famous and make some money off this brand he has created. He needs to write a book, start a podcast, build his social media platform and go on tour. This is his chance to be an influencer!
However, what John the Baptist does is remarkable. John says in Matthew 3:11, “but after me comes one who is more powerful than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry.” John the Baptist in his words and actions is willing to step aside to let Jesus take center stage. John gives up his very life stepping aside for Jesus, and the question looms, are we willing to do the same thing?
We all have those people in our lives who go out of their way to promote themselves. Their successes, accomplishments, titles and vacations. I wonder if our HR departments have trained us to work so hard to list all our accomplishments. We work so hard for that annual review where we, once again, get marked as “met expectations.” Our desire to achieve if left unchecked can quickly become a version of our false self that makes us think we are enough. The problem is that deep down we know we aren’t.
John the Baptist gives us a great example this advent that we don’t have to be enough. The peace that advent gives us is that Jesus is enough. God’s answer to the brokenness in the world was to send Jesus.
While we work to be the best people we can possibly be, we are free to try our best because Jesus is our example. While things are still incredibly broken, the hope of advent is that Jesus will come again to restore all of it.
As you wait expectantly this advent, may you wait with the freedom that Jesus is King, which means you can give up on trying to be your own king.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
