Right in the middle of my fifth-grade year my family moved to Colorado Springs. On the first day at my new school, my teacher Ms. Edwards introduced me to the class, then looked around the room and said, “Jim – you’re Tom’s new friend. Stick to him like glue.”
Ms. Edwards knew what she was doing. Jim took his new job as my friend seriously and was a great friend for the rest of my school-age years. He obviously had the ability to step into my shoes and wanted to help me transition into my new life. Jim had tremendous compassion for me in my situation, and his compassion was a great gift.
I have lived in Salida now for almost three years. One of the programs we have here at the church is an after-school program called Kids Klub. Each Wednesday afternoon Hilary and I, along with a volunteer, walk over to Longfellow Elementary to pick up a group of kids. We walk together back to the church for a time of games, snacks and a bit of learning.
One of the gifts of that time for me has been regular interactions with the school principal, Mr. McKenna. Most Wednesdays Mr. McKenna is wandering around connecting with parents and students as everyone is getting picked up. Like my friend Jim, Mr. McKenna has this beautiful spirit of compassion. I am guessing if you have met Mr. McKenna, you know what I am talking about.
What exactly is compassion? A number of authors, as well as the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ life, have influenced how I understand compassion. Pastor and theologian Frederick Buechner described Jesus as a person with the “fatal capacity for feeling what it’s like to live inside someone else’s skin.”
Theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote, “If we want to be Christian, we must share in Christ’s large-heartedness … his liberating love for all who suffer.”
The four Gospel accounts of Jesus’ life frequently mention that he is “filled with compassion.” At different points we are told that Jesus was filled with compassion for a crowd, for individuals or for different situations. Over and over, we see Jesus reacting to people with compassion.
One way that we can be a blessing to those around us is by growing in our compassion, our large-heartedness, our capacity for feeling what it’s like to live inside someone else’s skin.
According to the Gospel stories, Jesus’ compassion simply oozed out of him. In my experience compassion oozes out of people like Mr. McKenna or my friend Jim. I have been incredibly blessed by people who have shown me compassion, but for whatever reason compassion does not seem to come as naturally to me as it does for others.
If you are more like me, compassion is something that takes practice and intentionality. I must work at being compassionate. Although putting myself in the shoes or the skin of others is not natural for me, in my head and my heart I know that developing a compassionate spirit is one of the best ways to bless the people around me.
I hope we can join together as a community in developing a compassionate heart for our neighbors, both locally and globally.
The Rev. Tom Abbott is co-pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.