During my first career as a healthcare chaplain, I had the privilege of praying with and for people from all and no religious backgrounds.
A Muslim taught me the role of posture and routine in prayer to focus the mind. A Buddhist taught me to let go of physical sensations and mental distractions to let silence lead me. An Orthodox Christian taught me that praying with dead people, aka saints, connects me to the past as well as the future. A Lakota taught me to open windows and doors so fresh air could fill my lungs with new life and hope. An agnostic taught me that holding the hand of someone whose heart is broken can be the most powerful prayer of all, no words required.
The Episcopal Church USA’s “Book of Common Prayer” defines prayer as “responding to God, in thought and deed, with or without words.” We Episcopal Christians lean heavily toward words. Eloquent words translated from the Latin in the 16th century by our first archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer, fill our prayer book as well as multiple translations of the Holy Bible.
I like to read Latin and Greek translations of the New Testament to prepare my weekly sermons, and I keep written lists of prayer requests in my journal. Words enhance and enliven my prayers, my understanding of God and my connection to people of faith past, present and future.
Yet words can themselves be a limitation in prayer, if the words become a means to an end, a routine that is binding, not freeing, a discipline that isolates, rather than opens us up to the world around us or an elitist practice that excludes the very neighbors for whom God calls us to care. How many times have you prayed because you are “supposed to” out of a sense of obligation? Ugh! The good news: There is no right or wrong way to pray. Our personal and group prayers are as diverse and unique as God made us to be individually and as communities of faith.
“Responding to God” in prayer means nurturing a relationship, a two-way street. God reaches out in love, waiting to eternity and beyond, for our response. Eloquent words, silence, tears, a hug, a mural on a building, a homemade meal for a neighbor in crisis, marveling at the sunset after a long hike, taking a moment to snuggle your dog or cat, making a generous donation to your favorite charitable organization, celebrating that you’ve lived another day on this earth … all these are examples of prayer, deepening relationship with God through the world God calls us to change compassionately – one good deed, one kind word and one loving thought at a time. God, our God of love, doesn’t care how we respond to God at work in our world. Just that we do.
The Rev. Melissa Roberts George is rector of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Salida and Little Shepherd in the Hills in Crestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.