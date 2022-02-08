The Lake County Panthers ski team traveled to Keystone Resort Friday for their last giant slalom race before the high school state championships.
The team was led by Brady Potts, a junior from Salida, who finished 17th in the boys’ competition. It was a good run for Potts, but for the second week in a row he narrowly missed qualifying for state in heartbreaking fashion. His time was 0.25 second too slow.
On the girls’ side, Salida junior Lily Leddington finished 57th. Salida junior Rowynn Slivka, who had been off to a strong start this season, was disqualified after crashing into a gate.
Salida skiers compete on the Lake County team because no high school in Chaffee County has a ski team.
“It was a beautiful day of racing,” said coach Danielle Ryan. “There were definitely some ups and downs, but as a whole much of our team is achieving a level of consistency that we haven’t seen in a while. The next step is figuring out how to find that higher gear and break out of that comfort zone.”
The Panthers’ next race is Friday at Ski Cooper. It will be their final slalom race before the state championships.
