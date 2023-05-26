Nike has long used biblical symbols for marketing purposes – I mean it is in their name. The most direct example was early in LeBron James’ career when they stole from Acts 1:8 and used the slogan “We are witnesses.”
I find it necessary as we conclude our series on witnesses to point out that Lebron James was a witness to the greatness of Nikola Jokić.
We are living out this calling of Jesus to be his witnesses. We have talked about how we can be witnesses of forgiveness and courage, and we can add so many more qualities of what it looks like to be witnesses, but it is all under this one umbrella. It completely changed my life, it is the reason I wake up in the morning, it is what motivates me, it is my inspiration, and I would like to share it with you.
The story of the Bible is the story of God fixing what is broken in the world. At one time, heaven and earth were stitched together in the garden, and the story of the Bible is how God will bring them together again. This is the mission of Jesus coming to Earth. Jesus came to restore the kingdom of God. Jesus came to fix the brokenness of creation, to redeem it, to conquer sin and death and to teach us how to truly live.
Jesus’ own words throughout the gospel speak of this truth: Jesus will say things like “the kingdom of God is near” or “the kingdom of God is at hand.” The kingdom of God is crashing into Earth. It is like one dimension is breaking through to another. Together the four Gospels specifically mention God’s kingdom 86 times. Matthew alone contains 37 references. The word kingdom is found 162 times in the New Testament. Jesus came to bring the new exodus, which not only frees us from the slavery we have put ourselves in, but it also leads us to the promised land.
This is the core missing ingredient in how the Christian message is interpreted by Christians today. Jesus didn’t die for your sins so you can live a life of freedom that chooses to indulge in whatever freedoms you desire. Jesus set you free so that you can join with God on the mission to bring the kingdom on earth as it is in heaven.
As this series comes to an end I implore you to consider how you are to be a worker in God’s kingdom. Living for God’s kingdom has profound implications for not just the next life, but the one we are presently living in. God is working to change things in the world now. He is fighting to destroy evil now.
The first Christians understood this because they tangibly did something. In Acts 2, no one is in need because they are taking care of each other. They took care of orphans and widows in distress. They clothed people, they fed the hungry, they healed the sick and were imprisoned. They loved their enemies and prayed for those who persecuted them. They testified to this upside-down kingdom where the first shall be last and the last shall be first.
What does this mean for us? We are to be workers in this kingdom. We are to be witnesses to lives of forgiveness, grace, mercy, courage, fearlessness, boldness and love. All these things add up to being witnesses of the kingdom of God. God didn’t free us from our sins to continue to live selfishly. God freed us to live for him.
I think as Christians here in America, we need to have better dreams. We have American dreams. We dream about stuff, we dream about cars. We have dream vacations and we have dream houses. And we live in a place where people have been able to live out those dreams.
I wonder what would happen if our dreams were about the things of God. What if our biggest dreams were about fulfilling the kingdom of God? I can’t help but think about how some of our world’s greatest needs might be solved and some of our biggest problems fixed. Most importantly, I dream what it would be like to bring more of heaven here to Earth. May you go live as witnesses of God’s great kingdom.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
