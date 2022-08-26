Prayer can be one of the most challenging and confusing activities of Christian life. What does it look like? Is it really effective, is it just simply a matter of me asking God for things? How much should I pray and when? These are just some of the questions about prayer that I have heard over the years.
Prayer can be challenging because we live such busy lives and hate to take time out to petition God. A quote that has stuck with me over the years is from a famous preacher many years ago named Charles Spurgeon. He was asked, as a very busy man (he reportedly prayed up to six hours per day!), how he finds the time to pray. His response was revealing; he said, “It’s precisely because I’m so busy that I must spend time in prayer.”
Spurgeon was telling me with that statement that life is challenging and without the guidance of God, it’s impossible. As if Spurgeon’s prayer example wasn’t challenging enough, I have to admit that the apostle Paul’s statement in 1 Thessalonians, “pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17), can be downright paralyzing. How in the world can I pray 24/7?
I think one of the best examples I have of that is from a fictional character in a fictional story. Tevye is the dairyman for the small Russian village Anatevka in the movie “Fiddler on the Roof.” He is a very religious man who misquotes the “good book” frequently. But he has a deep, ongoing relationship with God. He talks to God continuously about his day, his troubles … everything, it seems.
In one scene, he is pulling his milk cart because his horse had gone lame, and as he walked he had a drawn-out discussion with God about the issue. His days seem to be made up of these kind of interactions continually with God while he went about his business. He talked to God (prayed) without ceasing. His mind and voice were continually interacting with God about his life. This is a good example of unceasing prayer. Moment to moment in his life he was connected to God and sought him out.
Prayer, however, is not for everyone; after all, how can we pray to somebody that we don’t believe in and/or have no faith in? And then, as Christians we ask, “Well, I do believe in God and have faith in him, but how do I know how to have a successful prayer life?” Let’s hear what the apostle John had to say to Christians:
“This is the confidence which we have before him, that, if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests which we have asked from him” (1 John 5:14-15).
To pray confidently and successfully we must first and foremost know what the will of God is. Knowing the will of God is the most misunderstood aspect of prayer. Knowing what God wants before we pray is the surest way to have our prayer answered positively. It is also the best way to build a deep relationship with God because we are searching out his mind and his heart praying for those things that he already wants. We get to know him intimately in this process; this is what God wants more than anything – to know us intimately.
Too often our prayers are in regard to things that we want, that are in accordance with our will. To be successful in our prayer life means truly not asking for things for yourself but asking “God, what do you want?” and praying to that end. God will answer that prayer every time because he already wants it.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
