Editor’s note: This column first ran April 28, 2017.
Every living person has, at some point, been hurt or offended. How we handle these offenses likely differs. I grew up learning to be “Minnesota nice” – so I tend to shove offenses deep inside, while smiling and being “nice” on the outside.
Maybe you’re a stuffer too, or maybe you withdraw when hurt. You may explode or go on the attack when offended. Regardless of our reaction when hurt, the question remains: What do we do with hurt and offense?
One day, Jesus told a story about forgiveness involving two servants and their master: One servant owed his master millions of dollars, while a second servant owed the first servant a couple thousand dollars. In the story, the master had compassion on the first servant and forgave his millions in debt, but in response the first servant demanded the second servant pay him immediately.
When the master found out, he was so upset that he threw the first servant into prison until he could pay back the debt.
This story from Jesus reveals some helpful things about forgiving offenses, beginning with the chilling fact that the first servant is thrown into prison because he didn’t forgive the debt owed to him. You see, that’s the thing about unforgiveness – it imprisons us.
Think about someone who has hurt you: Have you ever avoided going to the store because their car was parked out front? Ever seen pictures of them smiling while on vacation and felt anger rising within you, thinking to yourself, “They don’t deserve to be happy after what they did to me!”
Ever heard their name mentioned in conversation and slipped into this weird trance where you replay what happened to you, or you have an imaginary conversation about all the things you’d like to say to them?
Let me ask you: Who is imprisoned? It’s not them – it’s you! Your mind, emotions and even your behavior are being controlled by unforgiveness. That’s prison. That’s torture. That’s what Jesus desires to rescue you from.
So how was the master able to forgive such an outrageous debt? How can you and I forgive even the most egregious offenses? Jesus says the master felt compassion for the servant. You see, compassion humanizes the other person. Compassion gets us out of the place of moral or spiritual superiority – because the truth is, it may be them today but it could be us tomorrow.
After all, haven’t we all hurt or offended someone? Aren’t we all in need of forgiveness at times? In compassion, we identify with the person who has offended us, realizing we are just as fallible and broken in our own ways. So, we are rescued by Jesus from unforgiveness as we experience compassion for those who have offended us.
And, we are rescued from unforgiveness when we forgive from the heart – from the place of hurt and anger. In forgiveness, you tear up the IOU. You release your hurt, the offense done to you, and the offender to Jesus – acknowledging that they don’t owe you anymore.
“But that’s not fair!” you say. “They deserve to be punished for what they did!” And it’s true – it’s not fair. But then again, forgiveness is never fair. What enables a follower of Jesus to forgive others is the belief that Jesus already paid for their offense on the cross, just as he has paid for yours and mine.
You see, you and I are like the first servant: We have amassed an enormous debt of sin against our Master, Jesus. Since we’ve been forgiven so much, shouldn’t we also forgive the minor offenses against us?
So what if you practiced forgiveness this week? You might say something like, “Jesus, I need compassion for this person; allow me see both myself and them as imperfect and in need of forgiveness. Right now, I release them and their offense to you – I don’t want to hang onto it anymore. Please heal my hurt and deposit forgiveness into my heart for them.”
You might practice with something small at first, then work your way up to the really deep wounds – and watch how Jesus frees you from the shackles of unforgiveness.
The Rev. Ben Folman is the former pastor of Salida Vineyard Church.
