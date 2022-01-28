When we think of statues, we often think of something made in remembrance of someone’s life or legacy. We make statues of athletes, celebrities, musicians or people who changed the world for the better.
In ancient times statues often had a different meaning – they were giant propaganda pieces meant to remind everyone who was in charge. During Jesus’ time on earth large statues of Caesar were placed around the world to remind everyone who was in charge. In the ancient Near East, statues were images to remind the people of the gods who were in control of everything.
I bring this up because we’ve been talking about New Year’s resolutions, specifically our motivations behind them. If you’ve been reading along then you might get the impression that I’m arguing against New Year’s resolutions or self improvement, and that isn’t the case.
Instead, as we allow Christ to transform our lives, our motivations become different. It is easy to want to achieve or accomplish something. We want to make this world a better place, we want to make a difference. The problem is often how we go about it.
The creation story in Genesis 1 is trying to explain this to us, and we often miss the point of the entire story. God creates an image, a statue, in his likeness. This image is meant to remind of the power and beauty of God, so, in the most amazing way, God makes humans in his likeness, in his image. The image is humanity.
And so as image bearers of God, we are to go into the world and wisely and lovingly rule over it. The amazing thing is that God sends us, despite our weakness, into the world to help restore the world. The great temptation is to use bits of creation to boost our own sense of fragile ego. When we do this we are in danger of spoiling the world, no longer being God’s stewards and letting sin take over.
This is where grace comes in – oftentimes we have this legalistic standard for ourselves where we expect ourselves to be successful in all areas of life, but when we fall short we beat ourselves up about it. In this situation, fear and shame because of failure are our motivation. Instead, our motivation through grace is to pick back up and try to do better.
God’s mercy allows us to dare greatly. The love of God allows us to give it another shot when we’ve failed countless times before. When we discover this, we find true freedom – the freedom found in the great exodus of the Passover when Jesus gave himself as a lamb so that we might truly be free.
We have much work to do in order to better ourselves and the world, but as image bearers we are now motivated because of Jesus’ redemptive love for us. We seek diligently to be shaped more and more into the image of Jesus Christ, yet know we get to do it in healthier, sustaining and filling ways.
In 2022 may you be the best image bearer you can be by forgiving yourself quickly, loving yourself deeply and being motivated by grace as you work toward becoming more like Christ.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
