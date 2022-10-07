Editor’s note: This column originally ran on Nov. 3, 2017.
The movie “Sandlot” is one of my favorite movies ever. I love the part where the kids are out on the field and they are imitating their favorite players.
Several players were mentioned in the movie, but the most famous player was Babe Ruth. “The Babe,” “The Great Bambino,” “The Sultan of Swat.”
It didn’t matter how good the boys were, they wanted to imitate everything he did, especially the way that he hit the ball. I am not to sure if their parents would want them to imitate everything he did in his life, but for sure he was one of the greatest baseball players ever.
When I was a young boy, that was me, playing baseball wherever my friends and I could find a pickup game.
I love baseball. Sometime in October of 1965, The Minnesota Twins were battling the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series, and it was then my love for baseball was born.
I am not sure how many of my memories are accurate, but with the help of a sports-crazy dad and older brothers, I became hooked on the game of baseball for life.
Earlier that year, I remember driving to the outskirts of Minneapolis, Minnesota, climbing up the ramp in the Old Met Stadium toward the left field bleachers, and coming out of the hallway to see the wide expanse of the baseball diamond where the game would be played.
The baselines were down, the air was crisp, and the infield grass smelled like heaven. Players were in the outfield playing catch and running, getting ready for the big game.
The sound of the vendors screaming “Popcorn, peanuts, Crackerjacks!” pleading for us to purchase will forever be etched in my mind.
My baseball glove was already on my hand, ready for the game to begin. I was hoping a home run might come my way and I would be ready to catch the cowhide souvenir.
My hero back then was Tony Oliva, better known as Tony-O.
Every day I would study his game stats in the box score and would look for his picture in the morning sports section of the paper.
I also traded with my friends for every Tony Oliva baseball card I could get my hands on. I wish I still had them, but I am sure their value back then was worth more flapping in the spokes of my bike than the money that they would be worth now.
More than anything else, I wanted to bat like the man who wore No. 6. I loved to mimic his swing and even tried to learn how to switch-hit so I could be like Tony-O.
Life, of course, is bigger than baseball, and today a different “hero” commands the focus of my affections.
I remember sitting with my dad after dinner as he explained my need for a relationship with Jesus Christ and that if I believed that Jesus is who he said he is, that he was God, and that he rose from the dead, that I could invite him into my life and spend eternity with him.
It was a game-changing night for me. Jesus has dominated my thinking ever since, and I strive to put him first in the decisions that I make. Though I often fail him, I study his life and words so as to be able to imitate his endless, generous love.
In Ephesians 5:1-2 the apostle Paul challenges the believers in Ephesus saying, “Be imitators of God, therefore, as dearly loved children, and live a life of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.”
With an ultimate goal of someday being mistaken for Jesus, I have designated this passage to be one of my “life verses.” I am far from Faith’s “Hall of Fame,” but every day I make it my aim to more and more mirror Jesus’ life in mine … through his power, of course.
Who do you strive to be like? Whose life do you mirror? Are you an imitator of Christ? Why not get into the game and “Let’s play ball!”
The Rev George Hill is the care and discipleship pastor at Grace Church in Salida.
