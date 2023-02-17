“Why does God demand so much of me? It just seems so unrealistic for him to expect so much.” This is not an uncommon statement made by believers and nonbelievers alike.
On the face of it I understand why they are asking that; after all, we’re only human. In fact, a very common statement made by people when they do make a mistake is “Well, to err is human.”
I’ve come to the conclusion, however, that God expecting much out of me is not a negative but a positive. As a parent, my desire was to see my child or children grow and become something good. It would require me “demanding” during their childhood for them to be honest, hard-working, trustworthy and someone that someday would be able to be depended upon.
This is not a bad thing. I would demand of them that they study their school materials well so their reading and writing skills would prepare them adequately for what life would have in store for them as adults.
My church family and I are going through a series of messages on Sundays that has to do with us becoming holy. I confess this has always challenged me because I feel like I am the farthest thing from holy. When I come across that passage in the book of first Peter, and he is quoting from the Old Testament: “but like the Holy One who called you, be holy yourselves also in all your behavior; because it is written, “YOU SHALL BE HOLY, FOR I AM HOLY.” (1 Peter 1:15-16), it always felt like it was a demand for me to be perfect because that was how I viewed holiness. This is not the case at all.
God by his very nature is holy, that is, perfect. It is not in our ability to be perfect, or absolutely holy, but God is demanding of us to pursue holiness in our lives – in other words, to take on more and more of his attributes in our lives day-to-day. Just like my attitude toward my kids demanding that they be honest, etc. is for their benefit.
As adults, if they are honest, hard-working, trustworthy and dependable, they will be held in esteem by those around them because of these attributes. My demands of them as a parent, I knew, would be good for them ultimately.
One of the greatest joys for God, I’m convinced, is for him to see us striving to be more and more like him as we live our lives. This demand by God of us is definitely a positive because he loves us and desires the best for us.
It’s very difficult at times for me to pursue holiness in my life because so much of that pursuit is then dependent upon me doing what God wants and not what I want. That always involves admitting to myself and to God that he knows what’s best for me, even more so more so than I do. But in truth I shouldn’t worry about it (even though I do) because just like a loving parent, he does know what’s best for me and his demands for me are because he loves me.
God created you and me to have a deep and intimate relationship with him; he loves us, he loves you, and his demands of us are because he loves us and wants nothing but the best for us. Armed with this truth, my goal in life is to look more and more like God every day, to act like him.
When I take on the character of God in my life, no matter how difficult and challenging it may be, I have to be honest and say it is for the best. Pursuing a holiness from a demanding God turns out to be a very positive thing for me.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
