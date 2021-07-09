Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 91F. NNW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.