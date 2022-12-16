As we prepare to celebrate the arrival of Christmas, Advent seems to include a strange text this year. The passage is Matthew 11:2-11 where John the Baptist has questions about if Jesus is actually the Messiah.
It seems like a weird text because as Christians we don’t often like to admit or even talk about our doubts.
The newest episode of “The Chosen,” the popular TV series about Jesus and the disciples, even seems to skirt around John’s doubts in this text. Culturally doubt seems like the opposite of faith; however, biblically doubt seems to have a different function.
Notice where John the Baptist takes his doubt – to Jesus. Often we are afraid to even articulate our doubt but John is willing to take it to Jesus.
Over and over again people in scripture take their doubts to God; from the Psalms, to Job, all the way to Zachariah, Mary, Joseph, and even John the Baptist are willing to ask the hard questions. The good news is that we have a God big enough to handle our hard questions.
As we seek answers to our questions, we wrestle with God just like Isaac. Wrestling takes grit and determination.
As we seek to find God in our questions, it often takes a great deal of research, study, conversation and prayer to discern what the answer to our questions might be. We often want the easy yes or no answers, which is not what Jesus gives John the Baptist.
Instead, Jesus quotes two sections of Isaiah that predict of the coming Messiah. In other words, Jesus is implying to John the Baptist – here are the things the Messiah will do, and making John decided for himself if Jesus is in fact doing these things.
I wonder what went though John the Baptist’s mind when his disciples returned to his prison cell with this message from Jesus. It makes me think of many Christians who I admire. Christians who have had to wrestle with suffering, hardship and deep seasons of doubt.
I’ve seen these Christians come through dark seasons in life to find the answers and in turn live out a vibrant kind of faith. The reward of coming to terms with our doubts and walking through them with God is a deeper and richer walk through life.
I can’t help but think that this is the conclusion that John the Baptist came to when he received the words from Jesus while in jail. John knew that Jesus was doing those things.
The exciting thing about preparing for Christmas is not decorating the house or buying all the gifts.
The exciting thing we prepare our hearts for is that Jesus came and changed the trajectory of human history, which in turn means Jesus can change what work needs to be done inside for every one of us.
The great realization of Advent is that Christmas is the greatest answer to our doubts. Maybe this gives you great hope during this season.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.