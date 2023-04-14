In his letter to the Romans, the apostle Paul reflects on the story of Abraham and his belief in the promises of God (Romans 4:16-25). He brings up the story of Abraham because he wants us to see that what was true for Abraham is true for us. He is our father, and we are not disconnected from his story, or his God. Christians are part of a long stream of those who have so believed, and have thus belonged, by faith, to the family of this God.
In the wake of Holy Week, we’ve been reminded this is a God who brings life from death, and did so in the most cataclysmic, transformative event to ever take place – raising his Son from the dead. This raising was necessary because he had been delivered up by God to die on a cross, so all of our trespasses against God’s law might be forgiven, and we too might be raised to newness of life, made right before God.
So that in Jesus all our hopes are fulfilled, God’s promise is kept, and faithfulness is displayed. All the promises. From God, to us. What I want you to see follows from this, that, for Christians, the way is open to go to him with all of our requests, and he responds with two little, life-changing words: I promise.
Father, when I am afraid, will you help me?
I promise.
Father, when doubts assail me, will you strengthen me?
I promise.
Father, when people attack me and tear me down, and I feel unsafe, may I run to you and be safe?
I promise.
Father, when I’m walking through the shadow of the valley of death, terrified of evil, will you be with me to comfort me?
I promise.
Will you lead me to places of stillness and rest, as if I was in the quietest green meadow or beside the most still of waters?
I promise.
When I feel unloved, will you pursue me with love?
I promise.
When I feel that only goodness, and not evil, seems to have my number, tracking me down, will you pursue me with your goodness and kindness?
I promise.
This life is hard sometimes, Father, sometimes with a kind of hardness I feel will never end, and sometimes I feel so alone. Do you promise to never leave me or forsake me while I walk through what is sometimes a veil of tears?
I promise.
Father, I know so many times I’ve done things, things I’m embarrassed about, that I’ve done over and over, and I feel beyond your mercy, but will you still show me mercy?
I promise.
I know the life I’ve lived seems, at times, to exhaust your grace; will you still be gracious to me?
I promise.
But I’ve given you so many reasons to be angry with me, Father. Would it be possible for you to be slow to anger?
I promise.
But when I look at my life, my love seems so weak, and my faith even weaker; will you still abound in steadfast love and faithfulness, even so?
I promise.
And when I sin, if I confess, will you always forgive me? I mean … always?
I promise.
And when I look in my heart and soul, and I find the stain of my iniquity, will you wash me as white as snow?
I promise.
But what of my unrighteousness, and the defilement it brings, will you cleanse me from all my unrighteousness?
I promise.
And one day, when I die, will you raise me to new life?
I promise.
And will you allow me to live with you forever, with a new and glorified body, free from sin, in a new heavens, and a new earth, with all those who are my brothers and sisters in this family you’ve made me a part of, a forever family?
I promise.
And I find myself asking him, “But how, Father? How is all of this, and so much more, in this age, and the age to come, how is all of this possible?”
And I hear our Father say:
“Because, my child, because of Jesus, who was appointed to be my powerful Son according to the Spirit of holiness by the resurrection of the dead. Don’t you see? And every one of my promises is ‘Yes’ in him! And you’ve only scratched the surface in your asking. Keep reading the whole story, keep searching out my promises, writing them down. And then trust that in Jesus, and because of Jesus, you may also see, dear child, all things are yours. Because you are Jesus’, and Jesus is mine.
So, dear child, will you believe?
Will you simply rest in my promises?
Will you place your confidence in my faithfulness?”
The Rev. Matthew Molesky is head pastor at Grace Church.
