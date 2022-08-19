A favorite of mine recently is a series called “Band of Brothers.” One of the episodes is entitled “Why We Fight” and shows the atrocities inflicted upon the Jewish people by Nazis and the lifelong impact it had upon our soldiers who encountered the concentration camps.
It’s very gripping, and witnessing these camps changed the lives of many soldiers. They saw firsthand the reality of the cruelty of the Nazis and it changed them.
I have been a believer in Jesus since age 7 and have been asked many times about my faith, and I have been surprised by the assumption of many that I am a Christian because I was raised in a Christian home. While I think it may have been a blessing being raised as I was, I became a Christian and remain a Christian because of the reality and claims of Jesus Christ.
We can go around the world and there is a large assumption that because we are from America we are Christians. But simply being born into a country that has a Christian foundation does not make you any more of a Christian than sitting in a garage makes you a car.
Over the years there have been a number of times that I have failed to live up to the standard Jesus established for me, but I never relinquished the faith I had in Jesus by my failing or by others’ failings. You see, I have examined my faith several times in my life to make sure it was in something real and not a human-conceived paradigm.
What I found was a historical Jesus who actually lived, according to nonbiblical historians. He did die and there was evidence that he did rise from the dead. There was enough nonbiblical historical accounts of his life and death and resurrection, not to mention the biblical accounts.
I found that any doubts I had were not uncommon, but having those doubts met with reality and truth is what changed the lives of the early believers and the many believers since. Peter, one of Jesus’s disciples and an apostle, is someone who denied Jesus three times when Jesus was arrested and had his doubts. Of course there is Thomas – “Doubting Thomas” who doubted Jesus and was only convinced when he asked to see the holes in his hands and side.
The group of believers who had followed Jesus were in hiding, in fear, because they did not know what to think now that Jesus had died. It was the same Peter and Thomas in those early believers who would go on to die for Jesus after his resurrection. What changed for them?
The resurrection. This changed everything for them, Jesus was no longer a powerful teacher only who they followed because of his teaching, He proved to them and to us to be exactly who he claimed to be – the son of God. Before he was crucified he was asked directly by the Sanhedrin (a religious governing body of the Jews) if he was the son of God and his reply was, “Yes, I am” (Luke 22:70).
He also told his followers that he would die, be dead for three days and then rise from the grave. All of these things came to pass exactly as he foretold, and it was done this way so that we would have proof; after all, only God has power over death. Jesus was proving he truly was the son of God, and this proof was all the disciples needed to live and die for him.
I too wanted proof, and Jesus gave it to me in his death and resurrection. This was the proof that I needed to live and die for him. It’s not some baseless empty faith but a full faith based upon the reality of who he is and what he did. In my search for truth and reality Jesus provided all that I needed. My prayer is that you will seek out this truth and reality yourself – you will find Jesus there.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
