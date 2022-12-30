Spoiler alert: The wise men probably weren’t at the Nativity scene.
You probably already knew that, but as we wrap up this Christmas series we need to take a look at the wise men.
This Sunday many Christians will celebrate Epiphany Sunday. Epiphany is a strange word – it means to have a sudden revelation about something. An epiphany is like when an idea pops into your head or you make a connection on solving some task or issue. The word always makes me thing of Robin Williams’ movie about Peter Pan called “Hook.”
When Capt. Hook’s assistant, Smee, has such a revelation he blurts out, “I think I’ve had an apostrophe!” The word he is looking for is epiphany, but he can’t quite make that connection. However, I think an epiphany produces an apostrophe inside of us when have such a revelation in life.
The question is, why would Christians we celebrating such an epiphany?
In turn our the answer is that it has everything to do with the wise men or Magi. Traditionally we’ve thought of three, but we don’t know the exact number of wise men. We do know exactly when the appearance of these Magi took place.
The appearance of the Magi is one of the most random events recorded in the gospels, these men from the east who are more sorcerers and astronomers than they are studied in ethics and logic. We often wonder why would these guys take such a long journey to see Jesus? Clearly they see some kind of cosmic power in Jesus. Enough to leave with him some very valuable gifts.
Epiphany also means a manifestation of a supernatural being, or the other definition is Christ’s manifestation to the gentiles. The amazing thing about Jesus’ arrival is that even astrologers and sorcerers sense the power of this fully God and fully human’s entrance into the world.
The revelation from the start is that Jesus came for all people, but if you remember this story in Matthew 2, not everybody was happy about it. The powers and principalities of the day, King Herod, immediately felt threatened by a baby.
King Herod so represents how we as humanity totally miss the point when it comes to the arrival of Jesus.
Throughout history the powers and principalities of the establishment are always threatened by Jesus’ arrival. They aren’t willing to have the epiphany, to give their power to that of a supernatural power. They aren’t willing to give their control of the world to include those who are outsiders.
The Epiphany of the Magi is our constant need for the spiritual practice of surrender. This disciple of surrender allows us to let down and let go of our need for control and power and to give it to a higher power.
Our own selfish and greedy ways not only hurt ourselves, they often hurt others in the process. The epiphany I hope we all can receive this new year is to choose the ways of Jesus over our ways.
The Rev. Tyler Goudeau is senior minister at Poncha Springs Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.